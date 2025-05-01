Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the...
NYT Says Arrested Columbia Student Who 'Liked to Kill Jews' Wanted Peace in the Middle East

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 01, 2025
CBS

There's no question that the national spotlight on deportation has landed on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the "Maryland man" with the MS-13 tattoos whom the Democrats have flown to El Salvador to have margaritas with. His case overshadowed that of the Left's other hero, Columbia graduate student and pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested by ICE and scheduled for deportation. Poor Khalil even missed the birth of his son because he was in ICE custody. Who else but Rep. Rashida Tlaib wrote a letter demanding that the Trump administration immediately release Khalil? Senate Judiciary Democrats posted a photo with the caption, "Free Mahmoud Khalil."

Just as Abrego Garcia's case knocked Khalil's out of the headlines, poor Columbia University student and pro-Hamas protest leader Mohsen Mahdawi was completely overshadowed when ICE arrested him for violating the terms of his green card. Mahdawi had even previously been the subject of a puff piece on "60 Minutes."

ICE had its reasons for arresting Mahdawi.

Another hero to the Left. They sure know how to pick their battles.

Mahdawi hasn't been completely forgotten; the New York Times published a piece on how he wanted peace in the Middle East and "had spent a decade trying to understand the conflict that shaped his life."

"His supporters say" he's a great guy, the Times reports.

What's taking so long? Why do we want this person on U.S. soil leading pro-Hamas protests on campus?

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM ARREST ICE JEWS NEW YORK TIMES TERRORIST

