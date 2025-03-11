CRACK DOWN: X Users Raise Warning That Leftwing Tesla Vandalism Will Escalate If...
Baker's Dozen: Rashida Tlaib Reports Dems Sent Letter to Trump Demanding Release of Mahmoud Khalil

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:35 PM on March 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Over the weekend, Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, was arrested by ICE for his role in organizing pro-Hamas protests and encampments at Columbia last year.

Khalil is here on a green card, and the Trump administration is seeking to revoke that card and deport Khalil for his role in the encampments and protests.

In news that does not surprise us at all, the Democrats are going to the mattresses for Khalil who -- among other things -- violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by blocking students (both Jewish and non) on Columbia's campus from attending class.

Today, Hamas-loving Congresswoman Radshida Tliab and 13 others sent a letter demanding Khalil's release:


That's not how this works, Tlaib.


But of course, Democrats side with the terror-loving student who violated the Civil Rights of Columbia students. This is who they are, and who they always will be.

Some X users noted a name that was conspicuously absent from the list:

The fact she didn't is raising our eyebrows.This couldn't have been an oversight, so what is AOC thinking?

Either way, it's going to be hilarious watching the Left turn on AOC if she doesn't sign this letter.

To the Left, speech they like -- including threats and actual violence -- is 'free speech' and merely 'protests.'

Speech they don't like is violence. This is why Catholics, parents, and veterans were classified as 'domestic terrorists' under the Biden-Harris administration's rule.

This is how they think and what they believe.

*****

Quick note: Since yesterday’s hack of X, some features have not been working. This includes the embed codes we normally use to include posts in Twitchy stories. While X works on fixing the issue, we’re doing our best to bring you great stories. In the meantime, things may look slightly different. We appreciate your understanding.

