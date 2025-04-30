Reuters' 'Don't Blame Renewables for Spain's Power Outage' Headline vs. the 2nd Sentence...
Chuck Schumer Wanted to Focus on Trump's Approval but Watch His Face When...

Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 30, 2025

Now that the Left has made a martyr of suspended Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, who helped an illegal alien defendant slip out the back door of the jury room to avoid arrest by ICE agents, we'll see if Boston Municipal Court Judge Shelley Joseph gets the same tongue bath in the media or if the story is played out. Joseph allegedly helped an illegal immigrant evade ICE in 2018. She's set for a hearing.

The New York Post reports:

A Massachusetts judge is set to face a hearing for helping an illegal migrant slip out of court to avoid ICE agents in 2018 — mirroring the recent arrest of a Wisconsin magistrate in an eerily similar case.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Shelley Joseph will front a public hearing on June 9 over her alleged “willful judicial misconduct” after she allowed the twice-deported migrant to flee before he could be nabbed by immigration officials, the Boston Herald reported.

The hearing before the Commission on Judicial Conduct will replicate an actual trial, which means her lawyers will have the chance to present evidence in her defense.

So, another judge breaking the law. It's about time they did something about it. She was charged with obstruction of justice at the time, but charges were dropped after she surrendered. Her case was referred to the Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Why do they want so badly to protect illegal immigrants, especially those on trial? Those memes of Nancy Pelosi embracing an MS-13 gang member are just too on the nose.

We'd still like to revive the "Lock her up!" chant in her honor, but we're afraid she'll get away with it. They really do care more about illegal immigrants than American citizens.

