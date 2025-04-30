Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE

Now that the Left has made a martyr of suspended Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, who helped an illegal alien defendant slip out the back door of the jury room to avoid arrest by ICE agents, we'll see if Boston Municipal Court Judge Shelley Joseph gets the same tongue bath in the media or if the story is played out. Joseph allegedly helped an illegal immigrant evade ICE in 2018. She's set for a hearing.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Shelley Joseph is set to have a hearing after she reportedly helped an illegal alien slip out of court to avoid ICE arrest in 2018.



ANOTHER activist judge putting illegals before Americans. pic.twitter.com/zTyfqIuFJ9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2025

The New York Post reports:

A Massachusetts judge is set to face a hearing for helping an illegal migrant slip out of court to avoid ICE agents in 2018 — mirroring the recent arrest of a Wisconsin magistrate in an eerily similar case. Boston Municipal Court Judge Shelley Joseph will front a public hearing on June 9 over her alleged “willful judicial misconduct” after she allowed the twice-deported migrant to flee before he could be nabbed by immigration officials, the Boston Herald reported. The hearing before the Commission on Judicial Conduct will replicate an actual trial, which means her lawyers will have the chance to present evidence in her defense.

So, another judge breaking the law. It's about time they did something about it. She was charged with obstruction of justice at the time, but charges were dropped after she surrendered. Her case was referred to the Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Looks like Judge Shelley Joseph is discovering that no one is above the law. — Joe (@joesrambles3) April 30, 2025

Why do they want so badly to protect illegal immigrants, especially those on trial? Those memes of Nancy Pelosi embracing an MS-13 gang member are just too on the nose.

How many of these judges have gotten away with crap like this for decades?



I thought judges were supposed to be held to a higher standard?



This is incredibly disheartening — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 30, 2025

So just to be clear, if you help a violent criminal dodge ICE, you’re called “compassionate,” but if you help a citizen protect their border, you’re called “extreme”? Got it. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 30, 2025

Every single mayor of a sanctuary city needs to be indicted of same crime illegal immigration is a crime that’s why it has ILLEGAL in the description, any city official that turns a blind eye to this or instructs his people to ignore the crime are aiding and abetting PERIOD — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) April 30, 2025

If she’s found guilty, lock her up. — J9TX (@j9_atx) April 30, 2025

I need this in my veins daily — L0$T (@J3D3Y3) April 30, 2025

2018? It's been 7 years, and she's just now facing a "hearing"? She should be serving time, facing a parole board by now — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) April 30, 2025

Her judicial ethics review may still be pending, but the Biden administration already dismissed the criminal case back in 2022. The fact that the judicial misconduct hearing took 7 years to schedule should tell you all you need to know about that. — TeslaDon (@TeslaDon23MYLR) April 30, 2025

We'd still like to revive the "Lock her up!" chant in her honor, but we're afraid she'll get away with it. They really do care more about illegal immigrants than American citizens.

