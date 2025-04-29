Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan

Here's some breaking news: the Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Judge Hannah Dugan, the judge who's been charged with one count of obstruction of a proceeding before a U.S. department or agency and one count of concealing a person from arrest after slipping an illegal immigrant out the back door when ICE agents arrived to arrest him.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends Hannah Dugan, the Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities. https://t.co/9HRcMMKQcM — The Associated Press (@AP) April 29, 2025

She should be in jail, but this is progress. The AP reports:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities. The FBI took Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan into custody on Friday morning at the county courthouse. She faces federal charges of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding. The state Supreme Court issued a two-page order Tuesday noting that Dugan faces two federal charges and saying it is in the public interest to temporarily relieve her of her duties.

You good, AP? I know it probably pained you writing this. 🤣 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 29, 2025

Good start. She also needs to lose her law license and be disbarred. — Mikey Joven (@mikerockiu) April 29, 2025

Excellent 👌

Is the AP feeling OK?

There is no denying she helped in the evasion — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) April 29, 2025

There goes another leftwing narrative down the drain.



Her conduct was outrageous. — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) April 29, 2025

AP hated typing that little-spin headline — Ghost of Bear Jew (@ghostofbearjew) April 29, 2025

The next step is to disbar her. Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan swore an oath to uphold the Constitution as all judges must do. Instead, she helped an illegal criminal escape justice. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 29, 2025

If she was willing to break the law in order to help a criminal defendant illegal immigrant escape the law, what are the chances she would have sentenced him for what he deserved? This judge obviously isn't impartial and favors illegals over American citizens.

Good. Disbar her next. Have to send these radical judges a message to knock it off. — James Mann (@jjmann64) April 29, 2025

