Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan

Brett T. | 6:45 PM on April 29, 2025
AngieArtist

Here's some breaking news: the Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Judge Hannah Dugan, the judge who's been charged with one count of obstruction of a proceeding before a U.S. department or agency and one count of concealing a person from arrest after slipping an illegal immigrant out the back door when ICE agents arrived to arrest him.

She should be in jail, but this is progress. The AP reports:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities.

The FBI took Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan into custody on Friday morning at the county courthouse. She faces federal charges of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

The state Supreme Court issued a two-page order Tuesday noting that Dugan faces two federal charges and saying it is in the public interest to temporarily relieve her of her duties.

As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes
Amy Curtis
If she was willing to break the law in order to help a criminal defendant illegal immigrant escape the law, what are the chances she would have sentenced him for what he deserved? This judge obviously isn't impartial and favors illegals over American citizens.

***

