Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Go...
More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigra...
Sizzling Setback: DNC May Tell David Hogg 'That’s All Folks' as Vice Chair
Bill Belichick’s Cringe-Worthy Interview with His Much Younger Girlfriend Went Worse Than...
David Hogg Says a Dozen Democrats Could Be Primaried
LOL! No One Buys This Latest Poll From Axios Except the People Who...
Trump Slams Amazon’s Tariff Surcharge Label as ‘Hostile, Political Act’ Causing Amazon to...
LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS...
Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much....
I Asked Sean Spicer to Judge Trump's First 100 Days as President
VIP
Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of...
Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican...
Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid...
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT...

Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 29, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Monday schooled Obama bro Jon Favreau, who accused him of deporting a 4-year-old with cancer. (On Monday, border czar Tom Homan clarified that no child was "deported" — the mother, who was deported, chose to take the child with her.) Miller countered that President Joe Biden "imported child rapists and trafficked half a million children" during his term.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Miller was back at it with Fox News' John Roberts, who told Miller that, according to the polls, President Donald Trump was well underwater on every issue besides immigration. Miller countered that Fox News needed to fire its pollster.

"They were the ones that said all summer long that Kamala Harris was going to be the 47th President of the United States. So, we don't acknowledge any of that polling." BOOM.

Recommended

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe the broadcast networks are doing their part to keep Trump's poll numbers down. According to Fox News itself, 92 percent of Trump coverage has been negative on the three broadcast networks. It's probably even higher on CNN and MSNBC.

That number we believe. 

Miller does still have some work to do … keep pushing Trump's agenda, which the people elected him to implement. Ignore these polls; the real poll was on November 5.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS POLLS STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
Sizzling Setback: DNC May Tell David Hogg 'That’s All Folks' as Vice Chair
justmindy
Bill Belichick’s Cringe-Worthy Interview with His Much Younger Girlfriend Went Worse Than First Thought
justmindy
More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigration Abuse
Amy Curtis
Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Gospel Truth
Amy Curtis
LOTS of Anti-Trumpers Try Blaming Trump for New Canadian Prime Minister But THIS 1 Out-Stupids THEM ALL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement