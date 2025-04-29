Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster

As Twitchy reported earlier, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Monday schooled Obama bro Jon Favreau, who accused him of deporting a 4-year-old with cancer. (On Monday, border czar Tom Homan clarified that no child was "deported" — the mother, who was deported, chose to take the child with her.) Miller countered that President Joe Biden "imported child rapists and trafficked half a million children" during his term.

On Tuesday, Miller was back at it with Fox News' John Roberts, who told Miller that, according to the polls, President Donald Trump was well underwater on every issue besides immigration. Miller countered that Fox News needed to fire its pollster.

Hi. Want to see a murder on live TV?



I give you White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller vs. Fox News Pollster.



Fox News polls say President Trump is drowning on the economy, tariffs, and inflation.



Then, Fatality.... pic.twitter.com/lsrCkWxwcJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2025

"They were the ones that said all summer long that Kamala Harris was going to be the 47th President of the United States. So, we don't acknowledge any of that polling." BOOM.

Disregard the garbage polls. Kudos. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 29, 2025

Stephen is always amazing.🔥🔥🔥 — 1 CMacman (@1Cmacman) April 29, 2025

We don’t acknowledge any of that polling.



What a boss move by Stephen Miller!!! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 29, 2025

When even Fox News is cooking the numbers, you know the establishment is terrified Trump might actually fix what they profit from breaking. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 29, 2025

NO ONE bests Stephen Miller! — Weckbaugh Raleigh (@WeckbaughR) April 29, 2025

Steven Miller is a national treasure & the ultimate goat. — FloridaTropics (@TropicsFlorida) April 29, 2025

Maybe the broadcast networks are doing their part to keep Trump's poll numbers down. According to Fox News itself, 92 percent of Trump coverage has been negative on the three broadcast networks. It's probably even higher on CNN and MSNBC.

ABC, NBC and CBS slap Trump with 92% negative coverage as 100th day of second term approaches, study finds https://t.co/MNg2hFH2ga — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 28, 2025

That number we believe.

Miller does still have some work to do … keep pushing Trump's agenda, which the people elected him to implement. Ignore these polls; the real poll was on November 5.

