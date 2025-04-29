Attorney Hears That More 'High-Powered Legal Talent' Is Joining Hannah Dugan's Team

MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 29, 2025
Gif meme

Democrats and the media were shocked when the feds arrested Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan for obstructing ICE by sneaking an illegal immigrant defendant out a private back door, and then falsifying court records. That certainly sounds like a criminal act. Dugan is charged with one count of obstruction of a proceeding before a U.S. department or agency and one count of concealing a person from arrest. As one attorney put it Monday, Dugan told the agents their administrative warrant was invalid, and then escorted the defense attorney and the illegal immigrant out the "jury door," which leads to a non-public area of the courthouse.

Attorney Ann Jacobs, chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (we already distrust her), says she's heard rumblings that some "high-powered legal talent" has joined Dugan's team.

"Shocking charges."

The "essential role" of the independent judiciary doesn't include sneaking an illegal alien defendant charged with domestic battery out the back door to thwart his arrest. As we've mentioned, the victims were just left sitting there. That's not justice.

What's "shocking" isn't the charges but the fact that Dugan was actually arrested and held accountable for breaking the law. Some say she won't even be indicted, but she really should spend some time in jail.

***

