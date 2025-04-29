Attorney Hears That More 'High-Powered Legal Talent' Is Joining Hannah Dugan's Team

Democrats and the media were shocked when the feds arrested Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan for obstructing ICE by sneaking an illegal immigrant defendant out a private back door, and then falsifying court records. That certainly sounds like a criminal act. Dugan is charged with one count of obstruction of a proceeding before a U.S. department or agency and one count of concealing a person from arrest. As one attorney put it Monday, Dugan told the agents their administrative warrant was invalid, and then escorted the defense attorney and the illegal immigrant out the "jury door," which leads to a non-public area of the courthouse.

Attorney Ann Jacobs, chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (we already distrust her), says she's heard rumblings that some "high-powered legal talent" has joined Dugan's team.

I’m hearing rumblings that more high-powered legal talent are joining Judge Hannah Dugan’s team to challenge the gov’t’s shocking charges against her. Already representing her is Steve Biskupic, a former US Atty under George W. Bush. 1/2 — Ann Jacobs (@AnnJacobsMKE) April 29, 2025

"Shocking charges."

Rumor has it we will see more such famous republican attorneys joining her legal team! This is not a partisan issue - this is about the essential role an independent judiciary plays in our democracy. Hope to confirm by the am! 2/fin — Ann Jacobs (@AnnJacobsMKE) April 29, 2025

The "essential role" of the independent judiciary doesn't include sneaking an illegal alien defendant charged with domestic battery out the back door to thwart his arrest. As we've mentioned, the victims were just left sitting there. That's not justice.

Her trial will be great fun to watch. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) April 29, 2025

I'm not sure you understand what the word 'shocking' means. — Kang Of Seattle 🙄 (@KangofSeattle) April 29, 2025

So they are claiming that she didn't break the law? — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) April 29, 2025

So someone IS “above the law?” — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) April 29, 2025

Democrats will always defend illegal aliens and their enablers. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 29, 2025

She broke the law. She obstructed the arrest of a person here illegally. That’s aiding and abetting. — AFT Agent.gum (@JJussely) April 29, 2025

She's going to need every high priced attorney possible bc the evidence against her is already overwhelming — Niccoli 🇺🇸 (@TigerNick86) April 29, 2025

Great. The more high-powered the better. She'll still lose. — Erik Surbaugh (@JamesFingHolden) April 29, 2025

Did she break the law? Seems clear cut at this point. — Brad in Texas (@BowtiedlLa) April 29, 2025

Americans don’t need more evidence that the elite expect different treatment than the rest of us.



And will help each other to ensure it.



But thanks for proving it yet again, anyway. — Carolyn Phippen (@carolyn_phippen) April 29, 2025

What's "shocking" isn't the charges but the fact that Dugan was actually arrested and held accountable for breaking the law. Some say she won't even be indicted, but she really should spend some time in jail.

