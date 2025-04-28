Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans'...
All Eyes on Rome: Conclave to Elect the Next Pope Will Begin May...
Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with...
Study Shows Risks of Chemical Abortions MASSIVELY Understated With One In TEN Facing...
'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of T...
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of...
Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS...
Dissent in the Ranks: Rep. Henry Cuellar Tells Dems They Picked the WRONG...
The Party of Tolerance Strikes Again: Pritzker Says 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment...
The (D)airy State Problem: Gov. Tony Evers' Admin Issued Memo Directing State Employees...
VIP
How Did I MISS THIS?! Judge Judy Shut Chris Wallace DOWN Over Trump...
MSNBC Guest Calls on Media to Blur Out Signs on WH Lawn Showing...
The White House Correspondents Disaster

Attorney Unveils Devastating Charges Against Judge Dugan in Explosive Obstruction Case

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

Over the past few days, we have followed the tale of Judge Dugan and her attempt to shield a defendant from getting arrested as he was an illegal. Today, an actual attorney, not a Twitter 'lol'yer broke down the case against Judge Dugan and it looks very bad for her.

Advertisement

It doesn't look good for her. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So, she makes the agents get on a call with the Chief Judge, they do that and prepare to follow the directions they were given, and she still doesn't cooperate with them.

The actual witnesses ready to testify against this guy were in the audience waiting, the judge ignored them and let the guy slip out the side door. This is so egregious. 

Advertisement

Basically, she should be found guilty and she should be removed from the bench. 

To wrap up, she's very trustworthy and this Judge is in a whole heap of trouble.

Spoiler alert ... she can't.

Tags: ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN IMMIGRANT JUDGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jessica Tarlov Faces Backlash for Misleading Claim That Trump Is Deporting Children with Cancer
justmindy
Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of Debating JD Vance
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Stands In Location of Biden's Fake Oval Office Set and ROASTS the Previous Admin
Doug P.
THIS Where That $50K a Month Comes From? Data Republican BUSTS Hunter Biden's USAID Connection (Thread)
Sam J.
Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans' Kids for Autism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement