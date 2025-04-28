Meghan Markle Cries: ‘Oh My Gosh I Work So Hard’

We know you don't want to hear about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and host of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan" lifestyle show. We would, however, like to congratulate Prince William and Kate Middleton on their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. They've managed to remain drama-free, while Prince Harry and Markle … haven't. Markle appeared on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast recently and broke down in tears. She works so hard, like doing social media and deciding what to wear to the next photoshoot.

The Duchess with 10+ jobs pic.twitter.com/zOSC55y9u9 — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) April 28, 2025

President Trump told the New York Post back in February that he had no plans to deport Prince William — "I’ll leave him alone.. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Must be so tough with a production staff of 80! She needs to shut up! — Furiosa (@Furiosa24) April 28, 2025

A true delusional narcissist. — Elizabeth (@lizzyb720) April 28, 2025

She has a team who has done most of the work as she outsources it. She outsources her products where they are made and sold, she just has to finalize the look of the products. She outsourced the podcast work. She outsourced the Netflix shows to a production company. Fraud. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) April 28, 2025

How can such a privileged woman have the nerve to say she works so hard. There are people working heavy labour for next to no money and she has millions for doing a bit of faffing around. Its disgusting. — Ailsa (@Me_only_me76) April 28, 2025

She seems to think she’s the only person in the world who ever worked hard while also being a wife and mother. She is her own worst enemy. I can barely stand to even listen. — Bren Martin (@Bren526Martin) April 28, 2025

I think she works very hard, trying to convince herself and everyone around her that she has an actual company to run. — Ricky Rose (@38bthom) April 28, 2025

Here's a bonus clip:

She’s just ridiculous- Markle says she’s done with the ‘prove it game,’ yet here she is on this podcast trying to ‘prove’ she’s a good wife, good mom , good friend blah! blah!



The usual insecure Markle clap back from all the criticism she gets for being a nasty mean bully .… pic.twitter.com/BFHcstuAny — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) April 28, 2025

Oh look, Meghan crying on someone else's podcast, naturally released on the eve of Catherine and William's 14th Wedding anniversary. One tear, left eye, GO.



She is so predictable. pic.twitter.com/1TyQ4VOHzU — According2Taz (@according2_taz) April 28, 2025

She's also an American citizen, so we can't deport her. What country wants her?

