Meghan Markle Cries: ‘Oh My Gosh I Work So Hard’

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

We know you don't want to hear about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and host of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan" lifestyle show. We would, however, like to congratulate Prince William and Kate Middleton on their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. They've managed to remain drama-free, while Prince Harry and Markle … haven't. Markle appeared on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast recently and broke down in tears. She works so hard, like doing social media and deciding what to wear to the next photoshoot.

President Trump told the New York Post back in February that he had no plans to deport Prince William — "I’ll leave him alone.. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Here's a bonus clip:

She's also an American citizen, so we can't deport her. What country wants her?

Tags: PODCAST WORK MEGHAN MARKLE

