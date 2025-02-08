Comedian-in-Chief: Donald Trump Answers Question on Deporting Prince Harry As Only HE Can

We really hope there's video of this somewhere because it would be hilarious.

Someone asked Donald Trump about deporting Prince Harry and said he wouldn't do so in only the way that he can.

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: ‘He’s got enough problems with his wife’ https://t.co/3r6dEuGiue pic.twitter.com/21UnPZJsfI — New York Post (@nypost) February 8, 2025

Prince Harry can breathe freely in Montecito, because President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting the self-exiled British royal. Harry’s immigration status is the subject of litigation in Washington DC, with the Heritage Foundation alleging that he may have concealed past illegal drug use that should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa. But the president told The New York Post Friday that he isn’t interested in throwing Harry out of the country. 'I don’t want to do that,' he said. 'I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.'

No mass deportation is complete without deporting British royalty — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 8, 2025

After the social climbing vultures were TAKING USAID money, too?



Get. OUThttps://t.co/drmNCsZUsv — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) February 8, 2025

How about this?



1) Deport Meghan

2) Harry spends 12 weeks deprograming with Joe Rogan.

3) The Royal family reunites afterwards.

4) King Charles forced to knight Sir Donald Trump



Winning! — J. Opus 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@josh_opus) February 8, 2025

There's nothing funnier to add to Pres. Trump's statement. 😂 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 8, 2025

This may be the funniest thing he’s ever said. https://t.co/UFg7l8L2lm — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 8, 2025

I can hear this in his voice and I'm DECEASED https://t.co/TC7E4JQu9g — 💖 Duchess of Hearts ❤️ (@AnnaDsays) February 8, 2025

I've said this before & I'll say it again: Donald Trump is funny.



You can abhor him as much as you want - and for many good reasons - but if you don't recognize the genuine reality of his humor, you're going to be surprised that he's fairly popular. https://t.co/wOubPgze9z — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 8, 2025

Empathy from Trump is rare https://t.co/Ks6Ft1yjaK — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 8, 2025

Yet haters say he has no empathy… https://t.co/LuGPRHpvH7 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 8, 2025

