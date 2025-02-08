Comedian-in-Chief: Donald Trump Answers Question on Deporting Prince Harry As Only HE Can

DOGE Team Targeted: Elon Musk Responds to Arrest Threats from Kara Swisher and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We really hope there's video of this somewhere because it would be hilarious.

Someone asked Donald Trump about deporting Prince Harry and said he wouldn't do so in only the way that he can.

More from The New York Post:

Prince Harry can breathe freely in Montecito, because President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting the self-exiled British royal.

Harry’s immigration status is the subject of litigation in Washington DC, with the Heritage Foundation alleging that he may have concealed past illegal drug use that should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa.

But the president told The New York Post Friday that he isn’t interested in throwing Harry out of the country.

'I don’t want to do that,' he said. 'I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.'

Peak Trump, right there.

True.

This is a fair point.

SO much winning right there.

No, there isn't. It's perfect.

It's certainly in the Top Five of all-time funny Trump comments.

Same.

He says what's exactly on his mind and, often, what the rest of us are thinking.

The next two posts showed up in this writer's timeline back-to-back:

So she's including them here back-to-back:

Perfection.

DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP PRINCE HARRY MEGHAN MARKLE

