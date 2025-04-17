Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for the Death Penalty

He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest...
Brett T. | 6:40 PM on April 17, 2025
Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP

Someone do a wellness check on Taylor Lorenz … her crush is facing the death penalty.

On April 1, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Justice Department would be seeking the death penalty for lefty darling Luigi Mangione, who shot the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in the back on a New York City sidewalk. As we reported, Politico Playbook announced that this would be how President Donald Trump would lose Gen Z. No, really:

ABC News is reporting Thursday evening that Mangione has been indicted on federal charges of stalking and murder through the use of a firearm, making him eligible for the death penalty.

ABC News reports:

A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday returned a four-count indictment against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione that charges him with two counts of stalking, firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm, a charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Mangione is charged with stalking United Healthcare chief Brian Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan and then shooting him to death on Dec. 4, 2024.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has already signaled her intention to pursue the death penalty, which his lawyers are actively trying to stop.

They'll be devastated if Mangione gets the death penalty. After all, everyone who's been denied a health insurance claim can understand his motivation, right?

***

