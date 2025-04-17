Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back

As Twitchy reported earlier, the family of Karmelo Anthony, the teen who stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart at a high school track meet in Texas, held a presser Thursday, and said it was "disrespectful" that the father of the murdered teen showed up, and he was removed by police.

Anthony family spokesman Dominique Alexander showed printouts of social media posts and said that "racist bigots [are trying] to prevent us from standing up for our baby, our boy." He then noted that there were fundraisers for Kyle Rittenhouse, the white boy who shot "three people in the back" with an "AK-47."

JUST IN: Minister Dominique Alexander, who is representing Karmelo Anthony, attacks journalist @SarahisCensored and says "racist bigots" are trying to shut down support for their family



Alexander falsely claims Kyle Rittenhouse had an "AK-47" and sh*t "three people in the… pic.twitter.com/CfpPCLHrK2 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 17, 2025

Fact-check: Rittenhouse didn't shoot anyone in the back.

Kyle never shot anyone in the back. — Shadewe (@Shadewe) April 17, 2025

This grifter is making things so much worse and I didn’t think that was possible. — Jen (@RUAwakeYet2) April 17, 2025

What an embarrassment this man is, pathetic excuse for a human being — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 17, 2025

When did Kyle Rittenhouse “shoot people in the back”?



I watched the streams of Kenosha that entire night. That is not what happened. — Burning Orchids 🏴‍☠️ (@BurningOrchids) April 17, 2025

It's an outright lie. And yes, there is video, which helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse was innocent and acted in self-defense.

Karmelo Anthony asked the police whether his actions qualify as self-defense. That alone proves he is guilty of murder. The question reveals that he was not even convinced of his own self-defense claim. Open and shut case. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 17, 2025

For his part, Rittenhouse weighed in Wednesday, before the presser that mentioned his name:

So, the left thinks what Karmelo Anthony did was self-defense, but what I did wasn’t? Can someone please help this make sense? — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) April 16, 2025

Sure. It's simple. You're white, so they hate you, and he's black, so they love him. That's it. That's the explanation. That's all that matters to them. — Swift (@swiftonx) April 16, 2025

You are white and therefore an oppressor.



I don’t make the rules. — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) April 16, 2025

It's truly amazing that there are still people unclear about the Rittenhouse self defense shooting. This is solely because of fake media outlets perpetuating the false narrative. — Spock’s Love Child (@vulcanmindtrap) April 16, 2025

Alexander is very unclear about the Rittenhouse case. Either that or he just doesn't care that he's lying.

Unfortunately, liberal logic makes no sense. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 16, 2025

***