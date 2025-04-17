He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest...
VIP
The FSU Shooting Hits Close to Home and the Heartless Gun Control Remarks...
THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T...
Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryl...
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of...
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back...
States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage
VIP
Feminist Group 'Smashing the Patriarchy' Puts Up Poll Pitting Trump Against Obama and...
FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC...

Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 17, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, the family of Karmelo Anthony, the teen who stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart at a high school track meet in Texas, held a presser Thursday, and said it was "disrespectful" that the father of the murdered teen showed up, and he was removed by police.

Advertisement

Anthony family spokesman Dominique Alexander showed printouts of social media posts and said that "racist bigots [are trying] to prevent us from standing up for our baby, our boy." He then noted that there were fundraisers for Kyle Rittenhouse, the white boy who shot "three people in the back" with an "AK-47."

Fact-check: Rittenhouse didn't shoot anyone in the back.

It's an outright lie. And yes, there is video, which helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse was innocent and acted in self-defense.

Recommended

THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T Working (It's the Left's Fault)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

For his part, Rittenhouse weighed in Wednesday, before the presser that mentioned his name:

Alexander is very unclear about the Rittenhouse case. Either that or he just doesn't care that he's lying.

***

Tags: FAKE NEWS SELF-DEFENSE KYLE RITTENHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T Working (It's the Left's Fault)
Amy Curtis
He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest 'Scheme' to Give Billionaires Tax Cuts
Amy Curtis
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'
Amy Curtis
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of Civil War
Grateful Calvin
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T Working (It's the Left's Fault) Amy Curtis
Advertisement