Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified

Here's an update to our earlier story about a mass shooting at Florida State University that killed five and wounded four others. According to the police at a 4:30 p.m. press conference, police said that two were killed and five were injured. Some said that there were two shooters: one was dead and the other in custody, but police didn't mention a second shooter. (Keep in mind the 24-hour rule.) We now have the name of one alleged shooter.

BREAKING: Police say the suspect in the FSU shooting is 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County, FL Sheriff’s deputy. Police say he “unfortunately” had access to her gun, and the gun was used in the shooting.



2 deceased - not believed to be students. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 17, 2025

HOLY CRAP. pic.twitter.com/mlkrQAQlvg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025

People are already digging into Inker's social media, and they've reported that he's a registered Republican, but also anti-Trump and anti-Israel.

🚨 BREAKING: FSU Shooter was Phoenix Ikner another left wing lunatic with TDS



Democrats MUST condemn this violence and stop with their dangerous rhetoric immediately!! pic.twitter.com/m8CC2L7ptK — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) April 17, 2025

Since he’s white, Democrats will shamelessly use him to try to cancel the 2nd Amendment. pic.twitter.com/aip3RrvgIx — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 17, 2025

"I think it’s a little too late, Trump is already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt" FSUNews pic.twitter.com/GkVa0GCn24 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 17, 2025

This is the FSU shooter. Sad to see that profile description on his Instagram. Phoenix Ikner. 😞 pic.twitter.com/jL6UiQpVGV — Mark Grote (@MarkGrote) April 17, 2025

The son of a sheriff used his mom’s service weapon to carry out a mass shooting—and we’re still pretending this is just about policy? This is a cultural collapse. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 17, 2025

We'll keep an eye out for updates.

***