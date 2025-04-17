Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryl...
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of...
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back...
States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage
VIP
Feminist Group 'Smashing the Patriarchy' Puts Up Poll Pitting Trump Against Obama and...
FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC...
Hakeem Jeffries: Dems Sympathize With Rachel Morin's Family, BUT...
Thread Drops MAJOR Receipts Showing How Judges and Media Got DUPED About Kilmar...
REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect...
Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene...

Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified

Brett T. | 5:40 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Kate Payne

Here's an update to our earlier story about a mass shooting at Florida State University that killed five and wounded four others. According to the police at a 4:30 p.m. press conference, police said that two were killed and five were injured. Some said that there were two shooters: one was dead and the other in custody, but police didn't mention a second shooter. (Keep in mind the 24-hour rule.) We now have the name of one alleged shooter.

Advertisement

People are already digging into Inker's social media, and they've reported that he's a registered Republican, but also anti-Trump and anti-Israel.

Recommended

Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
Advertisement

We'll keep an eye out for updates.

***

Tags: COLLEGE FLORIDA MASS SHOOTING POLICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'
Amy Curtis
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of Civil War
Grateful Calvin
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illegals
Doug P.
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS Against Harvard
Amy Curtis
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back to Sanity
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’ Brett T.
Advertisement