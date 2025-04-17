Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified

Here's an update to our earlier story about a mass shooting at Florida State University that killed five and wounded four others. According to the police at a 4:30 p.m. press conference, police said that two were killed and five were injured. Some said that there were two shooters: one was dead and the other in custody, but police didn't mention a second shooter. (Keep in mind the 24-hour rule.) We now have the name of one alleged shooter.
BREAKING: Police say the suspect in the FSU shooting is 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County, FL Sheriff’s deputy. Police say he “unfortunately” had access to her gun, and the gun was used in the shooting.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 17, 2025
2 deceased - not believed to be students.
🚨 #BREAKING: Police announce the shooter at Florida State University is the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Deputy— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025
He's been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, and used one of his mother's weapons to commit the mass shooting at FSU.
HOLY CRAP. pic.twitter.com/mlkrQAQlvg
People are already digging into Inker's social media, and they've reported that he's a registered Republican, but also anti-Trump and anti-Israel.
🚨 BREAKING: FSU Shooter was Phoenix Ikner another left wing lunatic with TDS— Alec Lace (@AlecLace) April 17, 2025
Democrats MUST condemn this violence and stop with their dangerous rhetoric immediately!! pic.twitter.com/m8CC2L7ptK
Phoenix Ikner has been identified as the Florida State University (FSU) sh**ter.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 17, 2025
He is the son of Leon County Sheriff's deputy.
The 20-year-old reportedly used his mom’s handgun.
Since he’s white, Democrats will shamelessly use him to try to cancel the 2nd Amendment. pic.twitter.com/aip3RrvgIx
Florida State shooter Phoenix Ikner was extremely anti-Trump and pro Palestine.— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 17, 2025
"I think it’s a little too late, Trump is already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt" FSUNews pic.twitter.com/GkVa0GCn24
This is the FSU shooter. Sad to see that profile description on his Instagram. Phoenix Ikner. 😞 pic.twitter.com/jL6UiQpVGV— Mark Grote (@MarkGrote) April 17, 2025
The son of a sheriff used his mom’s service weapon to carry out a mass shooting—and we’re still pretending this is just about policy? This is a cultural collapse.— The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 17, 2025
We'll keep an eye out for updates.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member