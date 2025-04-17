VIP
REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect In Custody)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:10 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser

With any breaking news story like this, the 24-hour rule applies. The situation is often fluid and changing, so we'll do our best to bring accurate information and update as we can.

There was an active shooter on the Florida State University (FSU) campus earlier today. Initial reports are that five people are dead, four are injured.

There is also one alleged shooter in custody; a second shooter is reported deceased.

Here are some videos from the scene (WARNING: some may find this footage disturbing):

FSU issued a warning around 12:02 pm Central time:

Here's footage of police allegedly restraining one of the suspects:

The other suspect is reportedly dead.

Absolutely awful.

Amen.

As are ours.

We will bring you updates as the situation develops and we get more information from local authorities.

Tags: FLORIDA SHOOTING RON DESANTIS FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING

