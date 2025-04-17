REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect In Custody)

With any breaking news story like this, the 24-hour rule applies. The situation is often fluid and changing, so we'll do our best to bring accurate information and update as we can.

There was an active shooter on the Florida State University (FSU) campus earlier today. Initial reports are that five people are dead, four are injured.

There is also one alleged shooter in custody; a second shooter is reported deceased.

FSU ACTIVE SHOOTER:



- 5 dead, 4 injured per WFTV

- 2 shooters; 1 dead, 1 in custody, per WFTV

- Pres. Trump briefed

- Awaiting press conference — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 17, 2025

Here are some videos from the scene (WARNING: some may find this footage disturbing):

The attack happened near FSU’s Student Union.



The university has issued an urgent shelter-in-place order as officers respond to the scene. pic.twitter.com/gDnF49AX1h — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 17, 2025

FSU issued a warning around 12:02 pm Central time:

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

Here's footage of police allegedly restraining one of the suspects:

Suspect in custody!



They bring in chains for him! pic.twitter.com/FsUOHrrn9K — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 17, 2025

The other suspect is reportedly dead.

At least four people have been taken to Tallahassee Memorial Health, the extent of their injuries unclear.



Officials have confirmed they have taken one person into custody. pic.twitter.com/NwtEQp9xBX — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 17, 2025

Absolutely awful.

Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding. https://t.co/gT4mDwWsGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

Amen.

Grateful for the quick response by law enforcement to the shooting at FSU. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the FSU community. https://t.co/Eome2xGID3 — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) April 17, 2025

As are ours.

We will bring you updates as the situation develops and we get more information from local authorities.