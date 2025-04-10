Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 10, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Sen. Adam Schiff is really taking advantage of that preemptive pardon he accepted from President Joe Biden. He can't go an hour without posting something about President Trump on X. Earlier, he was going off on "insider trading" after Trump posted on Truth Social to the whole world that people should buy stocks because the market was going to rebound.

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to make showers great again by allowing people to buy showerheads without restrictors built into them to kill the water pressure. Trump said he likes to take long showers to take care of his beautiful hair.

Schiff got his panties in a bunch that Trump's priorities were out of order:

"Americans have no idea if they're going to have a democracy." Just shut up, dude.

Fortunately, Trump isn't asleep for most of the day and can get many things done at once. And the low-flow showerheads are important — it's the government allowing the consumer to choose what to buy. It was a conspiracy theory that they wanted to take away our gas stoves, remember?

Schiff is such a drama queen.

Schiff represents California, where they didn't have water in the fire hydrants to fight the Pacific Palisades wildfires. Maybe he should worry about that.

Posters make a good point. The Biden administration made a big priority out of deciding what showerhead and what toilet you could buy. Trump wouldn't have to restore consumers' rights if the previous administration hadn't taken them away.

***

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DONALD TRUMP WATER

