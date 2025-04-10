Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask

Sen. Adam Schiff is really taking advantage of that preemptive pardon he accepted from President Joe Biden. He can't go an hour without posting something about President Trump on X. Earlier, he was going off on "insider trading" after Trump posted on Truth Social to the whole world that people should buy stocks because the market was going to rebound.

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to make showers great again by allowing people to buy showerheads without restrictors built into them to kill the water pressure. Trump said he likes to take long showers to take care of his beautiful hair.

Schiff got his panties in a bunch that Trump's priorities were out of order:

Americans have no idea if they're going to be able to retire, or have healthcare, or have a democracy.



Thankfully, the White House is laser-focused on what matters most: pic.twitter.com/qAEJJz3SlB — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 10, 2025

"Americans have no idea if they're going to have a democracy." Just shut up, dude.

Fortunately, Trump isn't asleep for most of the day and can get many things done at once. And the low-flow showerheads are important — it's the government allowing the consumer to choose what to buy. It was a conspiracy theory that they wanted to take away our gas stoves, remember?

Schiff is such a drama queen.

Can you show me where any of those things have been threatened? — HIM (@YouKnoImHim) April 10, 2025

Actually, I’m confident in all of those things.



And I’m happy to keep politicians out of my bathroom too. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) April 10, 2025

Schiff represents California, where they didn't have water in the fire hydrants to fight the Pacific Palisades wildfires. Maybe he should worry about that.

We wouldn't have to do this sht if y'all didn't act like dumbasses during Biden's term.



Undoing what you all have done will continue, and I hope you keep crying about it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2025

Someone was really focused on adding the restrictors in the first place watermelon head. — Steve (@stillpatriotic1) April 10, 2025

Obama and Biden were laser focused on lowering the water pressure. Maybe they should have been focused on what matters most 🤡 — Pass The Mic (@PassTheMic6) April 10, 2025

You mean like the Biden Administration and their Ticketmaster fee tweets all the time? lol — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) April 10, 2025

Where were you the last 4 years when we were struggling with the price of food and housing?



Crickets.



You can keep your fake outtrage. — Jarvis McElbow (@JarvisMcElbow) April 10, 2025

It appears the White House is laser focused on doing so many things so fast, that you cant keep track of which thing they just did to complain about! — Musicman94533 (@musicman94533) April 10, 2025

The ability to multi-task, although uncommon for members of Congress, is still something people in private sector are skilled at. Great to see you acknowledge it. — Tiger Team Commander (@bret584) April 10, 2025

You know they can work on more than one thing at a time right lol — Maldiva (@Maldivawow) April 10, 2025

Posters make a good point. The Biden administration made a big priority out of deciding what showerhead and what toilet you could buy. Trump wouldn't have to restore consumers' rights if the previous administration hadn't taken them away.

***