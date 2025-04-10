Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM...
Judge Allows Trump Administration to Require All Illegals to Register With the Government

Brett T. | 5:25 PM on April 10, 2025

Here's some breaking news from the Associated Press. And this really is news, because a judge has sided with the Trump administration. The AP reports that a judge has ruled that the Trump administration can require all illegals to register with the government.

Rebecca Santana reports:

A federal judge is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the U.S. illegally must register with the federal government, in a move that could have far-reaching repercussions for immigrants across the country.

In a ruling Thursday, Judge Trevor Neil McFadden sided with the administration, which had argued that they were simply enforcing an already existing requirement for everyone in the country who wasn’t an American citizen to register with the government.

The requirement goes into effect Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Feb. 25 that it was mandating that all people in the United States illegally register with the federal government, and said those who didn’t self-report could face fines or prosecution. Failure to register is considered a crime, and people will be required to carry registration documents with them or risk prison time and fines.

Prison time and fines? Cool!

If they came to the United States illegally, what's the chance that they'll follow the law and register with the government?

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a new report says the Department of Homeland Security has added another reason for illegals to self-deport — fines for refusing to leave the country.

***

