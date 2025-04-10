Judge Allows Trump Administration to Require All Illegals to Register With the Government

Here's some breaking news from the Associated Press. And this really is news, because a judge has sided with the Trump administration. The AP reports that a judge has ruled that the Trump administration can require all illegals to register with the government.
BREAKING: Federal judge allows the Trump administration to require everyone in the U.S. illegally to register with the federal government. https://t.co/aFU9t6TKlG— The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2025
Rebecca Santana reports:
A federal judge is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the U.S. illegally must register with the federal government, in a move that could have far-reaching repercussions for immigrants across the country.
In a ruling Thursday, Judge Trevor Neil McFadden sided with the administration, which had argued that they were simply enforcing an already existing requirement for everyone in the country who wasn’t an American citizen to register with the government.
The requirement goes into effect Friday.
The Department of Homeland Security announced Feb. 25 that it was mandating that all people in the United States illegally register with the federal government, and said those who didn’t self-report could face fines or prosecution. Failure to register is considered a crime, and people will be required to carry registration documents with them or risk prison time and fines.
Recommended
Prison time and fines? Cool!
Sign ‘em up and ship ‘em out— Nick Pietrowicz (@NickPietrowicz) April 10, 2025
April 10, 2025
Good.— redshift (@redshift1776) April 10, 2025
If they came to the United States illegally, what's the chance that they'll follow the law and register with the government?
Pay your $998 per day fine or get out— Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) April 10, 2025
As Twitchy reported Tuesday, a new report says the Department of Homeland Security has added another reason for illegals to self-deport — fines for refusing to leave the country.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member