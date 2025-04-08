JK Rowling: Girl Replaced on Cross Country Team by a Boy
Report: DHS Will Begin Fining Illegals for Refusing to Leave the Country

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Trump administration is all about self-deportation — leave on your own or be kicked out. A new report says that the Department of Homeland Security has added another reason for illegals to self-deport — fines for refusing to leave the country:

We're curious too how DHS is going to collect the fine. It sounds like one of those ideas that looks good on paper but won't be enforced.

