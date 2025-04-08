Report: DHS Will Begin Fining Illegals for Refusing to Leave the Country

The Trump administration is all about self-deportation — leave on your own or be kicked out. A new report says that the Department of Homeland Security has added another reason for illegals to self-deport — fines for refusing to leave the country:

🚨 JUST IN: DHS will begin fining illegals $998 per DAY for refusing to leave the country — even going so far as to seize property



So now you’re facing bankruptcy AND El Salvador.



JUST LEAVE! pic.twitter.com/yG68Jpyw7K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 8, 2025

Forcing self deportation is the cheapest and fastest way — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 8, 2025

Most efficient by far. Those who choose not to self-deport should face severe punishments though. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 8, 2025

Now that CBP Home app can start sending them push notifications with their bill.



😂 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 8, 2025

We should also charge them for the enforcement and transportation costs to deport them. — Brian K Basinger (@Brian__Basinger) April 8, 2025

Still won't get all of our money back but it's a start — TB1™️ 🇺🇲 (@TB1Kinobe) April 8, 2025

This is a genius move. — WokeGPT (@bravenstunning) April 8, 2025

I am curious how this will work since they are illegal already.

I’m talking about enforcement — #MAGAMcFelon (@CarpeDiemElon) April 8, 2025

We're curious too how DHS is going to collect the fine. It sounds like one of those ideas that looks good on paper but won't be enforced.

That’s a great idea but good luck getting the money. — Anthony (@AFMIII007) April 8, 2025

