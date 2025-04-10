David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee

Was He ALWAYS This Crazy? Watch Tim Walz Smear Elon Musk As 'Greedy'...
Brett T. | 7:15 PM on April 10, 2025
Twitchy

We checked Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn's timeline to see if he was among those who thought Pete Hegseth shouldn't be confirmed as Defense Secretary because he had "white supremacist" tattoos. He wasn't … the last time he was interested in a tattoo was 2016:

Something caught Corn's eye in a 2018 photo of President Trump's nominee to head the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent. It was the word "Panzer" tattooed on Kent's arm.

An explanation of what? 

Corn's apparently already published his big scoop in Mother Jones, but we're not going to bother looking for it.

This is like when former New Yorker fact-checker Talia Lavin mistook a Marine veteran and amputee's tattoo for a Nazi symbol and smeared him. People like Lavin who are obsessed with Nazis see them everywhere they look.

***

 

Tags: DAVID CORN MOTHER JONES NAZI TATTOO

