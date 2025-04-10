HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 10, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Two American Airlines jets clipped wings earlier Thursday at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. Fortunately, no one was injured, including several members of Congress who were waiting to depart. 

… According to officials, the incident occurred while one of the aircraft was taxiing and the other was preparing for departure. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and removed from the aircraft as a precaution. Several members of Congress have confirmed they were on board one of the flights, though none were harmed.

As mentioned in that Fox News report, Congressman Nick LaLota posted about it on X, calling it a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" and saying he was thankful everyone was OK.

Then there was Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who reminded us of recent cuts of probationary employees at the FAA.

Back in February, fewer than 400 probationary workers who'd been on the job for less than a year were cut from the FAA. New Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X that “Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.” Nevertheless, there's been a microscope on every aviation mishap since then, with CNN even trying to tie a Delta plane flipping over in Toronto on President Donald Trump: "Trump Makes Cuts to FAA Amid String of Plane Accidents," CNN reported, ignoring that the latest plane accident happened in Canada.

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Duffy replied:

Just a reminder: no air traffic controllers were fired. But recent cuts to the FAA weaken our public safety.

There is a proposed Community Note:

AA had nothing to do with the error. The pilot and ground crew of Rep Gottheimer's plane clipped the other plane, which was stationary. FAA had no control of the situation. It is misleading to attribute needing additional funding to FAA as there was no causational effect.

Was the pilot a DEI hire? We know we're not supposed to ask that, but just a reminder.

***

Tags: AIRPLANE CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP FAA DOGE

