The Left Sucks at Analogies: We're All Passengers and the Pilot Is Having a Psychotic Episode

We don't know the long-term effects of tariffs. The short-term effect was a stock market crash, but President Donald Trump is a shrewd negotiator, and as we reported Sunday, U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said that more than 50 countries had already reached out to the White House to begin trade negotiations. No, wait … make it more than 70 countries:

🚨 NEW: Treasury Secretary Bessent tells Fox Business that “almost 70 countries” have now approached the U.S. to strike deals in response to Trump’s tariffs pic.twitter.com/sbqXW2OBNL — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 7, 2025

Political science senior lecturer Damon Linker still seems a bit shaken by last week's events. He's come up with what he probably thought was a clever analogy based on Flight 93, on which passengers rushed the terrorists on 9/11.

We're all passengers on a plane, and the pilot has had a psychotic episode, deciding the best and fastest way to get to our destination is to point the nose of the plane at the ground at maximum acceleration. When do we rush the cockpit?#Flight93Revised — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) April 7, 2025

It sounds like Linker is the one having the psychotic episode.

Sir, you're hyperventilating right into the X app. — The Ancient Faith K9 (@DumbDog7) April 7, 2025

The plane was already in a nosedive, and the pilot is trying to pull us out of it.



Some of the passengers are now freaking out because we’re changing course, and claiming everything was fine because we hadn’t hit the ground yet. — Juan d’Arc - l’inferno sta arrivando 🇺🇸 (@juan0farc) April 7, 2025

At least there's a pilot now. — General Soreness (@PangaMan5) April 7, 2025

The last pilot had dementia and was sleeping! — Rob Leist (@rleist) April 7, 2025

You forgot Biden already? You did that. — Melle (@Melle25313866) April 7, 2025

We're all passengers on a plane. You look out the window and see a $37 trillion debt wall, and the pilots keep adding another $2 trillion to that wall every year, insuring that the plane will NEVER gain enough altitude to get over that wall.

At what point do we rush the cockpit? — Frodo13056 (@Frodo13056) April 7, 2025

In an ironic twist, this is what all you lemmings are rooting for, however, the outcome will be your landing safely at your destination….America being great, once again. — John T. Carley (@jtccrafty) April 7, 2025

So a @Penn professor is suggesting a violent coup. So on brand for the far left — FFootballexchamp (@ffootballXchamp) April 7, 2025

Sounds like an insurrection.

We're just glad to have a new pilot. We're not even sure who was really flying the plane during the past four years.

