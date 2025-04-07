The Left Sucks at Analogies: We're All Passengers and the Pilot Is Having a Psychotic Episode

We don't know the long-term effects of tariffs. The short-term effect was a stock market crash, but President Donald Trump is a shrewd negotiator, and as we reported Sunday, U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said that more than 50 countries had already reached out to the White House to begin trade negotiations. No, wait … make it more than 70 countries:
🚨 NEW: Treasury Secretary Bessent tells Fox Business that “almost 70 countries” have now approached the U.S. to strike deals in response to Trump’s tariffs pic.twitter.com/sbqXW2OBNL— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 7, 2025
Political science senior lecturer Damon Linker still seems a bit shaken by last week's events. He's come up with what he probably thought was a clever analogy based on Flight 93, on which passengers rushed the terrorists on 9/11.
We're all passengers on a plane, and the pilot has had a psychotic episode, deciding the best and fastest way to get to our destination is to point the nose of the plane at the ground at maximum acceleration. When do we rush the cockpit?#Flight93Revised— Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) April 7, 2025
It sounds like Linker is the one having the psychotic episode.
Sir, you're hyperventilating right into the X app.— The Ancient Faith K9 (@DumbDog7) April 7, 2025
The plane was already in a nosedive, and the pilot is trying to pull us out of it.— Juan d’Arc - l’inferno sta arrivando 🇺🇸 (@juan0farc) April 7, 2025
Some of the passengers are now freaking out because we’re changing course, and claiming everything was fine because we hadn’t hit the ground yet.
At least there's a pilot now.— General Soreness (@PangaMan5) April 7, 2025
The last pilot had dementia and was sleeping!— Rob Leist (@rleist) April 7, 2025
Recommended
You forgot Biden already? You did that.— Melle (@Melle25313866) April 7, 2025
We're all passengers on a plane. You look out the window and see a $37 trillion debt wall, and the pilots keep adding another $2 trillion to that wall every year, insuring that the plane will NEVER gain enough altitude to get over that wall.— Frodo13056 (@Frodo13056) April 7, 2025
At what point do we rush the cockpit?
In an ironic twist, this is what all you lemmings are rooting for, however, the outcome will be your landing safely at your destination….America being great, once again.— John T. Carley (@jtccrafty) April 7, 2025
So a @Penn professor is suggesting a violent coup. So on brand for the far left— FFootballexchamp (@ffootballXchamp) April 7, 2025
Sounds like an insurrection.
We're just glad to have a new pilot. We're not even sure who was really flying the plane during the past four years.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member