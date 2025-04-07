LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal...
The Left Sucks at Analogies: We're All Passengers and the Pilot Is Having a Psychotic Episode

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 07, 2025
Meme

We don't know the long-term effects of tariffs. The short-term effect was a stock market crash, but President Donald Trump is a shrewd negotiator, and as we reported Sunday, U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said that more than 50 countries had already reached out to the White House to begin trade negotiations. No, wait … make it more than 70 countries:

Political science senior lecturer Damon Linker still seems a bit shaken by last week's events. He's come up with what he probably thought was a clever analogy based on Flight 93, on which passengers rushed the terrorists on 9/11.

It sounds like Linker is the one having the psychotic episode.

Sounds like an insurrection.

We're just glad to have a new pilot. We're not even sure who was really flying the plane during the past four years.

***

