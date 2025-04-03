CNN Lib Claims Lloyd Austin ‘Never Compromised American Lives'
BUSTED: Cali Judge Who Ruled Trump Must Fund Illegal Immigrants Has MAJOR Conflict...
SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ......
NH Teacher Union Head Says the Quiet Part Out Loud As She Rails...
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Flashback: Here's Nancy Pelosi Singing a (D)ifferent Tune on China, Trade Deficits, and...
‘Hmmm’: Adam Kinzinger Suspicious There Are No Tariffs on Russia
What a Peach! Watch Unhinged Leftist Crow About 'No FEMA' for Tornado-Impacted Red...
Tim Walz's Magical Media Tour Continues! He Tells MSNBC Voters Regret Electing Trump...
VIP
Not Even CLOSE, Bud! The Hill Wants Us to Believe the Pendulum Is...
Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends...
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs...
U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell H...
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES...

Flashback: Here's Chuck Schumer Arguing for Anti-Fraud Measures for Illegals

Brett T. | 6:15 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

This is quite the find by Western Lensman. Elon Musk has been torched on his own social media platform for saying that illegal immigrants come here for the benefits. Illegal immigrants pay into Social Security (with stolen Social Security numbers) but don't draw any benefits, so they're basically subsidizing Social Security for American citizens. Then what were Jackson Hewitt employees doing outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, advising illegals that they could receive tax refunds up to $14,000 whether they were working or not?

Advertisement

ABC News recently put out a warning about DOGE denying payments to "vulnerable older Americans." They reported:

The Department of Government Efficiency is sifting through $1.6 trillion worth of Social Security payments -- records that include a person's name, birth date and how much they earn — in an anti-fraud effort that has advocates worried the Trump administration could start denying payments to vulnerable older Americans.

Since ABC News brings it up, do you know who was a big advocate for anti-fraud measures for Social Security, including illegal aliens getting Social Security cards? Chuck Schumer:

The post continues:

… why can't you stop illegal immigrants or others from coming here?"

"And the number one answer we give our constituents is when they come here, they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud."

"If you believe you want to stop fraud in immigration, you have no choice but to support this amendment."

The amendment Schumer so passionately supports here would add additional security features to the Social Security card.

Recommended

SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's remarkable the 180-degree turns these politicians can take and not expect anyone to notice. We want the old Schumer back … he had common sense.

***

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER ELON MUSK FRAUD ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
BUSTED: Cali Judge Who Ruled Trump Must Fund Illegal Immigrants Has MAJOR Conflict of Interest
Amy Curtis
CNN Lib Claims Lloyd Austin ‘Never Compromised American Lives'
Brett T.
NH Teacher Union Head Says the Quiet Part Out Loud As She Rails Against Parental Rights Bill (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What a Peach! Watch Unhinged Leftist Crow About 'No FEMA' for Tornado-Impacted Red States
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHOCKER: Comedian Bill Burr Suddenly Doesn't Want to Talk About Elon Musk ... Or Anything Else Grateful Calvin
Advertisement