Flashback: Here's Chuck Schumer Arguing for Anti-Fraud Measures for Illegals

This is quite the find by Western Lensman. Elon Musk has been torched on his own social media platform for saying that illegal immigrants come here for the benefits. Illegal immigrants pay into Social Security (with stolen Social Security numbers) but don't draw any benefits, so they're basically subsidizing Social Security for American citizens. Then what were Jackson Hewitt employees doing outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, advising illegals that they could receive tax refunds up to $14,000 whether they were working or not?

ABC News recently put out a warning about DOGE denying payments to "vulnerable older Americans." They reported:

The Department of Government Efficiency is sifting through $1.6 trillion worth of Social Security payments -- records that include a person's name, birth date and how much they earn — in an anti-fraud effort that has advocates worried the Trump administration could start denying payments to vulnerable older Americans.

Since ABC News brings it up, do you know who was a big advocate for anti-fraud measures for Social Security, including illegal aliens getting Social Security cards? Chuck Schumer:

🚨1996: Chuck Schumer explains “the number one reason" illegals come to the US is so they can defraud programs like Social Security — and wants to stop it.



Chuck sounding very DOGE!



“This is an anti-fraud amendment. All over where we go, people say, why can't you stop illegal… pic.twitter.com/k9fBSb0RD9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 3, 2025

The post continues:

… why can't you stop illegal immigrants or others from coming here?" "And the number one answer we give our constituents is when they come here, they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud." "If you believe you want to stop fraud in immigration, you have no choice but to support this amendment." The amendment Schumer so passionately supports here would add additional security features to the Social Security card.

It's remarkable the 180-degree turns these politicians can take and not expect anyone to notice. We want the old Schumer back … he had common sense.

