ABC News Rolls Out the Fear Mongering Over Social Security's Anti-Fraud Efforts

If you've been paying attention, you know that Social Security has had a fiscal problem for years. So far, politicians have managed to stave off disaster.

But math is math, and economics is economics, and the reality is this: Social Security will be insolvent and broke without reforms and measures to minimize wasteful spending.

We've already told you that Social Security has made $72 BILLION in improper payments. We've also told you Social Security records indicate some very old people are still collecting checks (they're not really old people, but the system is paying someone).

This writer even wonders if it's possible that a lot of the fiscal issues facing Social Security couldn't be resolved by stopping wasteful, fraudulent spending. That would be wonderful because it means the reforms would be less draconian and more politically palatable.

But you can always -- always -- count on media to try and gin up hysteria on any issue related to Social Security.

Here's more from ABC News:

The Department of Government Efficiency is sifting through $1.6 trillion worth of Social Security payments -- records that include a person's name, birth date and how much they earn -- in an anti-fraud effort that has advocates worried the Trump administration could start denying payments to vulnerable older Americans. Details on the effort were confirmed in a recent letter to Congress by acting Social Security Administrator Lee Dudek and by several sources familiar with the project. In addition to combing through sensitive data, DOGE staffers also have been inquiring about the Social Security Administration's telephone service, sources told ABC News, which a significant portion of beneficiaries use to file initial claims. DOGE's inquiries about the telephone service have raised concerns that it may be planning either to replace the telephone service with private call centers or eliminate it as an option for filing claims, sources said.

We're so sick and tired of the fear mongering.

The reality is: either DOGE cleans up the mess now, and we make reforms to Social Security, or it goes broke. And then things will get very ugly.

