Fiscally Irresponsible: MSNBC Reports Social Security Made $72 BILLION in 'Improper Payments'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 18, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer will never not be amazed at the Democrats' objections to DOGE and the wasteful government spending. It's such an easy political win, but they're either a) so deranged by their hatred of President Donald Trump, b) grifting from the taxpayers, or c) a combination of both that they'd rather keep losing to Republicans than admit Elon Musk has a point.

Here's another example of that:

We all know Social Security is in bad fiscal shape, and if there isn't reform soon, it'll collapse, and calamity will follow.

This writer is starting to wonder if merely addressing the waste and improper payments wouldn't be enough to make the program solvent again. But the Left wouldn't let Donald Trump get that win, so they'll let it go belly up first.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

This writer has never seen a government database that wasn't complete garbage.

They are not surprised and they're livid people are learning the truth.

'Someone has to build the roads.'

Or something.

Good rule of thumb right here.

It's unbelievable how much our government wastes.

We think people are outraged.

That's why President Donald Trump won.

They sure do.

