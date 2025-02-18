Fiscally Irresponsible: MSNBC Reports Social Security Made $72 BILLION in 'Improper Payments'

This writer will never not be amazed at the Democrats' objections to DOGE and the wasteful government spending. It's such an easy political win, but they're either a) so deranged by their hatred of President Donald Trump, b) grifting from the taxpayers, or c) a combination of both that they'd rather keep losing to Republicans than admit Elon Musk has a point.

Here's another example of that:

MSNBC: The Social Security Administration made ~$72 billion in improper payments over an eight-year period, according to an Inspector General audit.@jdbalart: "$72 billion — and that's without a comprehensive search! I mean, that's significant." pic.twitter.com/9D621F29Zf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2025

We all know Social Security is in bad fiscal shape, and if there isn't reform soon, it'll collapse, and calamity will follow.

This writer is starting to wonder if merely addressing the waste and improper payments wouldn't be enough to make the program solvent again. But the Left wouldn't let Donald Trump get that win, so they'll let it go belly up first.

This man was seen snooping around the systems. Someone stop him!!! pic.twitter.com/yASpSXu7R5 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 18, 2025

Laughed. Out. Loud.

“$72 billion in improper payments over an eight-year period” - this is totally unacceptable and irresponsible. Federal government spends lot of money on IT systems, etc. How could they not catch it 🤷🏻‍♂️



To me it looks like everyone in the Social Security department knew it and… — CommonSense Maverick (@TheRealGandotra) February 18, 2025

This writer has never seen a government database that wasn't complete garbage.

Are Dems going to be outraged by these improper payments? Probably not and they didn't want this to be known — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) February 18, 2025

They are not surprised and they're livid people are learning the truth.

Sorry, how can you expect hard working Americans to pay taxes when this is happening. — Sharon (@indianasharon) February 18, 2025

'Someone has to build the roads.'

Or something.

If a inspector general found that, it’s probably ten times that number. — Tom Maga 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) February 18, 2025

Good rule of thumb right here.

The theft in this country is unreal. Arrests need to happen and not another dime to any other country. https://t.co/VljQWruwLk — Stephanie Hannan (@meatloaf1999) February 18, 2025

It's unbelievable how much our government wastes.

Social Security is screwed. Everything should be outraged. https://t.co/wzM3RjaQv1 — Christina (@Christina352573) February 18, 2025

We think people are outraged.

That's why President Donald Trump won.

If they’re mispaying social security payments to the tune of almost %1 of their budget before you even get into the numbers, people need to go to jail https://t.co/9QWaP9sPWc — Johnny B Good (@nowits1984) February 18, 2025

They sure do.