Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on February 19, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Excuse us if we translate "undocumented workers" to "illegal aliens" in this post. Democrats go off all the time on who will pick our vegetables and clean our toilets if we deport everyone who's here illegally. Who will rebuild all of those homes in Los Angeles? Who will pick the cotton?

We've heard before that illegal immigrants pay tax — sales tax — and that they will stimulate the bodega economy in New York City by being given prepaid debit cards to use there since the food served at the hotels by contractors usually isn't to their liking.

Economics professor Justin Wolfers argues that illegal immigrants use made-up Social Security numbers to pay into the system, but without a legitimate SSN, they can't take anything out. So really, illegal immigrants are subsidizing Social Security for American citizens.

They're not "made up" … they're stolen.

He did the meme:

***

