Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens

Excuse us if we translate "undocumented workers" to "illegal aliens" in this post. Democrats go off all the time on who will pick our vegetables and clean our toilets if we deport everyone who's here illegally. Who will rebuild all of those homes in Los Angeles? Who will pick the cotton?

We've heard before that illegal immigrants pay tax — sales tax — and that they will stimulate the bodega economy in New York City by being given prepaid debit cards to use there since the food served at the hotels by contractors usually isn't to their liking.

Economics professor Justin Wolfers argues that illegal immigrants use made-up Social Security numbers to pay into the system, but without a legitimate SSN, they can't take anything out. So really, illegal immigrants are subsidizing Social Security for American citizens.

Yes, there are FAR more “eligible” social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA.



This might be the biggest fraud in history. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Undocumented workers often use made up social security numbers. They're paying into the system, but without a legitimate SSN, they can't take anything out. These folks are *subsidizing* social security for natives. https://t.co/Sy2YfTzqj5 — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) February 17, 2025

They're not "made up" … they're stolen.

Yeah, that’s the takeaway here, Justin. — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) February 18, 2025

You can't possibly be this dumb. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 18, 2025

That is absurd. If the SSA has not issued the number, it cannot take in revenue. That means illegal aliens are stealing people’s identities. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) February 19, 2025

So you're defending illegal aliens being here, taking jobs from Americans, and committing Social Security fraud? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 18, 2025

A made up number?



Yeah, that’s not how social security numbers work, bud.



What you are trying to avoid saying is they are committing fraud by stealing numbers of Americans. https://t.co/wqjPqM44v3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 19, 2025

Reality says you’re wrong. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 18, 2025

Building a retirement system that’s dependent on foreign nationals committing felonies to remain solvent doesn’t sound like a great system. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) February 18, 2025

So the fraud isn't happening but if it is the fraud is a good thing? — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) February 18, 2025

This is a lie. I have had them before me under oath testify that they have obtain fake Social Security cards & agree to be a 1099 employee so they pay no taxes and their baby mama with their six kids receive every single benefit that the rest of us pay for. — 🇺🇸 HOCKEY MOM 🇺🇸 (@jeepgirl9272) February 18, 2025

And does this make up for the identity theft for the actual owners of the SSN that they've taken? If they use it for payroll purposes, they are using it for loans or credit purposes as well. This type of thing is difficult to resolve correctly for the original owner of the SSN. — Kimberly Marvel (@QuiltingMarvel) February 18, 2025

They also draw out moron. They also tax the healthcare system, the education system, and more. The offset is not even close. Plus there is the fact they are not only criminal border crossers but identity thieves. Throw them out now. — Minister of Truthishness (@chimchim1959) February 17, 2025

Academia is the root of all the stupidity in our society. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) February 18, 2025

He did the meme:

you did the meme pic.twitter.com/TJzCKL8tuK — The Klendathu Cap (@KlendathuCap) February 19, 2025

