PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’

This editor has Netflix but hasn't watched the critically acclaimed series "Adolescence," despite the hype. According to IMDb.com, the gist is this:

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking what really happened.

Again, I haven't watched it, but I read some of the spoiler reviews, and from what I gather [spoilers maybe] the kid is guilty. From what this editor gathered, the series tackles such issues as parental guilt and cyberbullying.

The series is so profound that U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a roundtable with the creators of the series.

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer will host an ‘Adolescene’ roundtable today with the creators of the Netflix drama, a group of charities and young people pic.twitter.com/gNDo3DEJ23 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 31, 2025

We guess Starmer has some free time since he's already set a ban on ninja swords starting this summer.

Policy driven by a fictional TV series rather than facts about Muslim immigration is so on-brand right now for Britain. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 31, 2025

You don't post about Muslim immigration on Facebook in the U.K. unless you want the police to come to your home and arrest you.

A Netflix show with a completely unbelievable story line of a normal kid who stabs a girl to death because she left a nasty Instagram comment…



Can they have a round table about the actual attacks that have been happening? — Sam KB (@sam_kb_) March 31, 2025

It's a great drama and work of art in its own right. But I am not feeling how it is being politicised so heavy.



The UK government has had years to care about boys and young men, and they simply haven't.



Scrambling now cause of a Netflix show is ludicrous. — autism supercycle (@utismsupercycle) March 31, 2025

Wild guess but will they conclude more censorship is urgently required? — Together (@Togetherdec) March 31, 2025

Politics in the UK is total theatre. Three young girls were stabbed to death by a Rwandan and the PM is making the “radicalisation” of white boys to commit violence against girls a national issue. It’s comically evil. https://t.co/arq1zFEtXH — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 31, 2025

To talk about things that aren't happening and ignore things that are? Seems on the nose for Starmer. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 31, 2025

Pathetic.



Government by Netflix — Left of Centre Brexit (@LeftBrexit) March 31, 2025

Have you considered real life? — Sine Mora (@roboghost) March 31, 2025

Funny how they didn’t care about the lack of diversity or representation for this role. — Absent Intelligence (@AbsIntel) March 31, 2025

They have to create fictional evil so they don't have to deal with real one. — Jeremy Pacheco (@Jeremypacheco) March 31, 2025

A manufactured moral panic to distract away from the most concerning issues in the UK.



Smoke and mirrors. — Alexander D’Albini (@TowerofAdam1) March 31, 2025

Discuss why it was race swapped please. — Gary Blake (@GaryBlake74) March 31, 2025

it will never not be funny that this story is based on a black boy but played by a white boy, therefore denying an acting job for a black boy. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) March 31, 2025

That’s a very very hatable man. Shuts down any talk of immigrant sex assault gangs and then encourages using a totally ridiculous movie that, to the extent it has any real basis, replaces the race of the villain. — Allnoles (@HMardenborough) March 31, 2025

What does Grok have to say? Is this based on a true story?

While the character of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, accused of murdering a classmate, is fictional, the broader context mirrors real statistics: in 2023, the U.K. recorded nearly 18,500 knife-related offenses, with 17.3% involving offenders aged 10-17. The series also touches on contemporary issues like online radicalization and incel culture, inspired by cultural trends rather than one particular incident. Filming began in July 2024, predating some recent high-profile cases, further confirming it’s not a direct retelling but a broader commentary on these disturbing trends. So, while "Adolescence" is a work of fiction, it’s deeply rooted in real societal challenges.

"Incel culture." That's Britain's No. 1 problem, just as Joe Biden assured us that white supremacy was the biggest terrorist threat to the United States.

They should invite the real life illegal the story was based on... — Supreme Rev. Praetorian X 🇺🇲 (@citizen_jon) March 31, 2025

Schools are getting involved, too.

My 11 year old came home from school today and told me the teachers had banned bulldog and tag at break time. Their Design and Technology project is making a pizza. Schools just do not know what to do with boys do they? pic.twitter.com/keLpcLf0Pc — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) March 31, 2025





***