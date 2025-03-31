Sen. Chris Murphy Assures 7-Year-Old He's Working on a Government That Looks Out...
VIP
PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 31, 2025
Sky News

This editor has Netflix but hasn't watched the critically acclaimed series "Adolescence," despite the hype. According to IMDb.com, the gist is this:

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking what really happened.

 Again, I haven't watched it, but I read some of the spoiler reviews, and from what I gather [spoilers maybe] the kid is guilty. From what this editor gathered, the series tackles such issues as parental guilt and cyberbullying.

The series is so profound that U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a roundtable with the creators of the series.

We guess Starmer has some free time since he's already set a ban on ninja swords starting this summer.

You don't post about Muslim immigration on Facebook in the U.K. unless you want the police to come to your home and arrest you.

What does Grok have to say? Is this based on a true story?

While the character of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, accused of murdering a classmate, is fictional, the broader context mirrors real statistics: in 2023, the U.K. recorded nearly 18,500 knife-related offenses, with 17.3% involving offenders aged 10-17. The series also touches on contemporary issues like online radicalization and incel culture, inspired by cultural trends rather than one particular incident. Filming began in July 2024, predating some recent high-profile cases, further confirming it’s not a direct retelling but a broader commentary on these disturbing trends. So, while "Adolescence" is a work of fiction, it’s deeply rooted in real societal challenges.

"Incel culture." That's Britain's No. 1 problem, just as Joe Biden assured us that white supremacy was the biggest terrorist threat to the United States.

Schools are getting involved, too.


***

Tags: NETFLIX UNITED KINGDOM

