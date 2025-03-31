We Are Being Asked to Lie
Huge Fraud Uncovered! Biden Tried to Destroy America: Trump Is Fixing It!

Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As our own Grateful Calvin reported Sunday, the legacy media and the Democrats got their talking points. The new big scandal? President Donald Trump had not ruled out seeking a third term in the White House. Journalists have a hard time telling when they're being trolled. NBC News and MSNBC set out the alarm:

Oh, he said he wasn't joking? He did say this: "A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if Trump was going to ignore the Constitution and seek a third term and answered it brilliantly:

Trump will not run for president in 2028. Relax.

These leftist journalists don't seem to have much confidence in Tim Walz or Gavin Newsom or AOC. Otherwise, they wouldn't be so concerned.

Thank you. The best he can do is hand a new Golden Age of America over to J.D. Vance.

***

