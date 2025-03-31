Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’

As our own Grateful Calvin reported Sunday, the legacy media and the Democrats got their talking points. The new big scandal? President Donald Trump had not ruled out seeking a third term in the White House. Journalists have a hard time telling when they're being trolled. NBC News and MSNBC set out the alarm:

President Trump did not rule out the possibility of seeking a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment, saying in an interview with NBC News that he was “not joking.” https://t.co/r4qXWPcnVu — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 30, 2025

Oh, he said he wasn't joking? He did say this: "A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if Trump was going to ignore the Constitution and seek a third term and answered it brilliantly:

.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt: "You guys continue to ask the president this question about a third term and then he answers honestly and candidly with a smile and then everybody here melts down about his answer." pic.twitter.com/3k58UFIKVU — CSPAN (@cspan) March 31, 2025

Trump will not run for president in 2028. Relax.

These leftist journalists don't seem to have much confidence in Tim Walz or Gavin Newsom or AOC. Otherwise, they wouldn't be so concerned.

Thank you. The best he can do is hand a new Golden Age of America over to J.D. Vance.

