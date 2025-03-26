Congressmen Display 'Fire Elon, Save Elmo' Sign, Ask If Elmo Is a Communist

That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Victoria Will, File

As this editor wrote the other day, presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 was accused of wanting to "kill Big Bird." He was met at rallies with people dressed in some really sketchy homemade Big Bird costumes. This actually became a big deal in the campaign, along with "binders full of women" (which became a popular Halloween costume) and the rumors that he was going to ban tampons and the McDonald's Dollar Menu.

As you know, the House held an Oversight Committee to hear from the CEOs of NPR and PBS a day after President Trump said he'd "love" to defund NPR and PBS, and it would be an honor. Some Democrats are clinging to the myth that Trump wants to "kill Elmo," apparently not realizing that HBO bought the production rights to "Sesame Street" a decade ago.

That didn't stop some Democratic members of Congress from dragging out blown-up signs of poor, starving Elmo. Rep. Robert Garcia even had photos of Cookie Monster and Big Bird, who he added sent out a tweet urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

How embarrassing is this?

That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again
Gordon K
… a major socialist plot!"

"Let's talk about Cookie Monster: We know RFK Jr. is coming out against fast food and baked goods... are we silencing pro-cookie voters? Yes or no?"

"Big Bird. Since @ElonMusk actually fired USDA workers who have been working on the bird flu. Does it make sense to also fire Big Bird?"

What is going on?

What the hell? Did he think this was clever?

Garcia wasn't alone in defending "Sesame Street," with Rep. Gregorio Casar (made famous by his gruelling nine-hour hunger strike) bringing out a "Fire Elon, Save Elmo" sign.

If these members of Congress are so dead-set on "saving" these puppets, maybe they should update themselves on "Sesame Street." According to Grok:

In December 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it would not renew its deal with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the show, to air new episodes on Max after a decade-long partnership. This decision ended a major funding source, as the deal provided Sesame Workshop with $30 million to $35 million annually.

Go complain to them.

