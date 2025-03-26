Congressmen Display 'Fire Elon, Save Elmo' Sign, Ask If Elmo Is a Communist

As this editor wrote the other day, presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 was accused of wanting to "kill Big Bird." He was met at rallies with people dressed in some really sketchy homemade Big Bird costumes. This actually became a big deal in the campaign, along with "binders full of women" (which became a popular Halloween costume) and the rumors that he was going to ban tampons and the McDonald's Dollar Menu.

As you know, the House held an Oversight Committee to hear from the CEOs of NPR and PBS a day after President Trump said he'd "love" to defund NPR and PBS, and it would be an honor. Some Democrats are clinging to the myth that Trump wants to "kill Elmo," apparently not realizing that HBO bought the production rights to "Sesame Street" a decade ago.

In less than 30 seconds, @TimBurchett got the PBS CEO to admit this idea of #DefundPBS harming Sesame Street is much ado about nothing since it's "a private organization" that's "separate from" PBS and over a decade ago went to HBO pic.twitter.com/ODfEeUbhkZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2025

That didn't stop some Democratic members of Congress from dragging out blown-up signs of poor, starving Elmo. Rep. Robert Garcia even had photos of Cookie Monster and Big Bird, who he added sent out a tweet urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

How embarrassing is this?

JUST IN: Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA) smugly runs his genius defense of giving taxpayer dollars to PBS/NPR.



"Is Elmo now, or has he ever been, a member of the Communist Party?



"He is indoctrinating our kids that sharing is caring! Now, maybe he's part of a major socialist… pic.twitter.com/PPCIoLwexS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2025

… a major socialist plot!" "Let's talk about Cookie Monster: We know RFK Jr. is coming out against fast food and baked goods... are we silencing pro-cookie voters? Yes or no?" "Big Bird. Since @ElonMusk actually fired USDA workers who have been working on the bird flu. Does it make sense to also fire Big Bird?" What is going on?

What the hell? Did he think this was clever?

These aren't serious people — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) March 26, 2025

Sesame Street isn’t even PBS’s anymore. They sold it to HBO. — Natasha Beotchi (@Natasha1912802) March 26, 2025

Garcia wasn't alone in defending "Sesame Street," with Rep. Gregorio Casar (made famous by his gruelling nine-hour hunger strike) bringing out a "Fire Elon, Save Elmo" sign.

Rep. Casar (D-TX) Brings Out a 'Fire Elon, Save Elmo' Sign at Today's GOP Oversight Hearing



"Pointing the finger at Elmo to cover for Elon Musk might be a new low" pic.twitter.com/I72xUoZzaS — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 26, 2025

Money was spent on this.. — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) March 26, 2025

What a clown show — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 26, 2025

If these members of Congress are so dead-set on "saving" these puppets, maybe they should update themselves on "Sesame Street." According to Grok:

In December 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it would not renew its deal with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the show, to air new episodes on Max after a decade-long partnership. This decision ended a major funding source, as the deal provided Sesame Workshop with $30 million to $35 million annually.

Go complain to them.

***