President Trump Says He'd 'Love' to Defund NPR and PBS

Brett T. | 3:50 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

The reporter asking the question notes that every Republican president has made noise about defunding NPR and PBS. This editor remembers very well the 2012 election and the accusation that Mitt Romney was going to "kill Big Bird." And that was an effective line of attack, as was "women in binders." The 2012 campaign was something else.

A reporter today asked President Trump about DOGE investigating waste and fraud at NPR and PBS and whether he supported taking taxpayer money away from the two organizations. Trump said he'd be honored if it happened, citing their obvious bias.

What makes him say they're very biased? Remember last spring when NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher said, "Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done.” ("Our reverence for the truth" … right.)

Here she is speaking about her seven years at Wikipedia:

Will the second Trump administration be remembered for actually getting things done?

Last December, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would not be renewing its agreement to finance the production or air new episodes of "Sesame Street" on Max, but Max would continue to license episodes from the "Sesame Street" library through 2027. So blame the private market for killing "Sesame Street."

Come on, DOGE, make it happen. It long past time that NPR and PBS stood on their own two feet if they want to be leftist propaganda outlets.

***

