UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on March 22, 2025
Sky News

We posted plenty of videos from the U.K. showing just how far free speech has eroded. Police will come to your house and arrest you if you put up a Facebook post that caused someone else "anxiety." There are protected zones around abortion clinics where they'll arrest you for praying silently. Last summer, London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley threatened to EXTRADITE and imprison Americans over "offensive" social media posts — namely, Elon Musk, whom "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur said was "trying to stir up race riots" with posts about Pakistani grooming gangs.

It is this United Kingdom, under the useless Prime Minister Keir Starmer, that has issued a travel warning for those coming to the United States.

“You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules.” We had to Google that to see if it was a real quote. It is.

Be careful what you post on social media, there. The police are monitoring.

The U.S. should post a travel advisory warning travelers to the U.K. to check their phones for memes that could offend their new migrant population.

***

