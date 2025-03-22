UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States

We posted plenty of videos from the U.K. showing just how far free speech has eroded. Police will come to your house and arrest you if you put up a Facebook post that caused someone else "anxiety." There are protected zones around abortion clinics where they'll arrest you for praying silently. Last summer, London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley threatened to EXTRADITE and imprison Americans over "offensive" social media posts — namely, Elon Musk, whom "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur said was "trying to stir up race riots" with posts about Pakistani grooming gangs.

It is this United Kingdom, under the useless Prime Minister Keir Starmer, that has issued a travel warning for those coming to the United States.

UK issues Travel Warning for citizens travelling to the U.S.



The UK Foreign Office cautions British citizens:



“You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules.”



Germany has also issued a similar warning to citizens. pic.twitter.com/tdPAdZk8H2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 22, 2025

“You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules.” We had to Google that to see if it was a real quote. It is.

What do they mean by "break the rules?" You mean violate our laws? Well, yeah. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 22, 2025

That's funny. In UK, you can be liable to arrest or detention for posting a meme on social media. We are not the same. — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) March 22, 2025

So in essence, their warning was… If you travel to the US and break the law, you might be arrested? — MAGA Michele (@thewalkerseven) March 22, 2025

As opposed to Britain where foreigners are welcome to break the rules — leilani dowding 🌸🚜 ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) March 22, 2025

Just in: Breaking the rules in a foreign country is bad. — Kyle (@OneMoreKyle) March 22, 2025

And if you go to the UK, you may be arrested for bad thoughts. — JustDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@TopsyRjl76) March 22, 2025

This should always be the case. — Brady (@captainbrady13) March 22, 2025

That’s…. How it’s meant to be. Once again confirming that we’ve descended into anarcho-tyranny here in the UK. Policing the law is now unusual. — Alastair Hodgson (@stikoo) March 22, 2025

Is it unusual for Brits to be arrested if they break the rules? Do they need a special warning to not do so? — Carpe Vinum (@LAWFA9) March 22, 2025

I believe they are called laws, and you are at risk if you break them. The UK wouldn’t know anything about holding people accountable, they only seem to hold one group accountable. And it isn’t the Muslim community. — NeverAgain2024🐊 (@FLFreeBird23) March 22, 2025

Be careful what you post on social media, there. The police are monitoring.

This coming from a guy who has people arrests for memes. Puhleese. — Pam Murray (@PamMurrayCT) March 22, 2025

The U.S. should post a travel advisory warning travelers to the U.K. to check their phones for memes that could offend their new migrant population.

