Stephen Miller Tears Into the Department of Education's 'Radical Left Marxist Bureaucrats'

Brett T. | 4:50 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy has reported, President Donald Trump sent out invitations to school-choice and homeschooling advocates to join him in the White House at 4 o'clock to witness the signing of an executive order abolishing the Department of Education.

No one has been more savage with the press than Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who probably won't be invited back on CNN after he schooled CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act.

Miller was on Fox News just as the ceremony was about to begin and pulled no punches in calling out the radical political activists at the Department of Education:

… is return that authority-- to the local level."

Time to shut it down entirely.

***

