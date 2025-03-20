Stephen Miller Tears Into the Department of Education's 'Radical Left Marxist Bureaucrats'

As Twitchy has reported, President Donald Trump sent out invitations to school-choice and homeschooling advocates to join him in the White House at 4 o'clock to witness the signing of an executive order abolishing the Department of Education.

No one has been more savage with the press than Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who probably won't be invited back on CNN after he schooled CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act.

Miller was on Fox News just as the ceremony was about to begin and pulled no punches in calling out the radical political activists at the Department of Education:

Stephen Miller calls out radical political activists at the DoE:



"The Department of Education here in Washington, D.C. is overwhelmingly staffed by Radical-Left Marxist bureaucrats-- What we're going to do, under President Trump's leadership and direction, is return that… pic.twitter.com/suvDYoVh1X — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

… is return that authority-- to the local level."

Time to shut it down entirely.

***