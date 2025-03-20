Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk...
VIP
It's Time for the Trump Administration to Permanently Disrupt the Leftist Mobs
Journalistic Embarrassment Margaret Brennan Says CBS Is Unflinching In Lying About Trump D...
Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American
Leftist Alex Cole Returns With Irrefutable Proof the Left Can't Meme, Like, AT...
VIP
Illegally in the USA? Don’t Gasp and Whine When the Law Crashes Your...
'Where Was the Red Cross?' Listen to Israeli Hostage Eli Sharabi Tell UN...
TSA’s Finest: Fatima Turns Geography Lesson into TikTok Tantrum, Frames Israeli Passenger...
Bang Up Job, Joe! Criminal Who Had Sentence Commuted by Biden Is Back...
Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed...
Musk Must Go! Joe Scarborough Attacks Legal Immigrant Government Employee for Being from...
Be Still Our Hearts! CNN Actually Covered Story About Conservative Influencers Being Swatt...
Slow Demise of DEI: University of California System Stops Requiring Diversity Statements i...
Bill Burr Slams 'Tech Nerds' that 'Don't Know How to Talk to Hot...

Hot Take: Was It Domestic Terrorism When Kid Rock Used Bud Light Cans for Target Practice?

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The good news is that Attorney General Pam Bondi has filed charges against three people involved in three different vandalism incidents involving Teslas and charging stations. Hopefully, she'll make an example of them and make others think twice about firebombing Cybertrucks.

Advertisement

A surprisingly large number of people on the Left have tried to justify these attacks. After all, Elon Musk is a "polarizing figure," so really he's brought this upon himself.

As we reported earlier, conservatives don't resort to domestic terrorism if they disagree with a company. They might boycott it, but that's it. No one was shooting up Bud Light breweries after the company decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney and present him with a specially printed can commemorating his 100th day of "being a girl."

Kid Rock, who's not exactly subtle, posted a video of himself using Bud Light cans for target practice. Isn't that domestic terrorism?

Seems completely unrelated.

Kid Rock didn't enter a grocery store and open fire on a display of Bud Light.

Recommended

Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fox News' Jessica Tarlov followed the same line of reasoning.

"… and everyone wants to mea culpa over that."

But back to the original question … doesn't it seem unfair to call what they're doing to Tesla domestic terrorism when it's really just a boycott? A fiery but mostly peaceful boycott.

***

Tags: BOYCOTT BUD LIGHT DOMESTIC TERRORISM KID ROCK TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling
justmindy
Journalistic Embarrassment Margaret Brennan Says CBS Is Unflinching In Lying About Trump Despite Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
Leftist Alex Cole Returns With Irrefutable Proof the Left Can't Meme, Like, AT ALL
Amy Curtis
TSA’s Finest: Fatima Turns Geography Lesson into TikTok Tantrum, Frames Israeli Passenger as the Villain
justmindy
Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American
justmindy
'Where Was the Red Cross?' Listen to Israeli Hostage Eli Sharabi Tell UN How Badly Hamas Treated Him
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chicago Teachers' Union Clinches the Case Against Raises with Protest Signs That Flunk Spelling justmindy
Advertisement