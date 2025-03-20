Hot Take: Was It Domestic Terrorism When Kid Rock Used Bud Light Cans for Target Practice?

The good news is that Attorney General Pam Bondi has filed charges against three people involved in three different vandalism incidents involving Teslas and charging stations. Hopefully, she'll make an example of them and make others think twice about firebombing Cybertrucks.

A surprisingly large number of people on the Left have tried to justify these attacks. After all, Elon Musk is a "polarizing figure," so really he's brought this upon himself.

As we reported earlier, conservatives don't resort to domestic terrorism if they disagree with a company. They might boycott it, but that's it. No one was shooting up Bud Light breweries after the company decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney and present him with a specially printed can commemorating his 100th day of "being a girl."

Kid Rock, who's not exactly subtle, posted a video of himself using Bud Light cans for target practice. Isn't that domestic terrorism?

It was sure ok for MAGA to shoot cases of Bud Light and try to cancel the brand but we can’t call for a Tesla boycott without being called domestic terrorists? Seems unfair pic.twitter.com/LZIMDF5W1y — Kelly D 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@KellDA) March 20, 2025

Seems completely unrelated.

Boycott all you want. That case of bud light was Kid Rocks’. You want to deface a Tesla, make sure you own it. No one would care. But keying someone else’s car, throwing molotov cocktails, dumping buckets of paint or otherwise destroying someone else’s property is a CRIME. — Dave Rau (@DavidRau101) March 20, 2025

They didn't shoot other people's Bud Light. This isn't hard. — Angela McArdle (@RealAngelaMc) March 20, 2025

Kid Rock didn't enter a grocery store and open fire on a display of Bud Light.

I don’t remember Republicans burning Bud Light delivery trucks, spray painting swastikas on stores that carried Bud Light or swatting Dylan Mulvaney. That’s probably because Republicans are sane, rational people. Democrats? Not so much. — The Falk Report (@ScottFalk23527) March 20, 2025

You are welcome to buy a Tesla and shoot at it. — Ron Rule (@ronrule) March 20, 2025

Buying a case of Bud light and using it for target practice is not remotely comparable to lighting vehicles you don't own on fire.



Anyone trying to compare the 2 should never be taken seriously again — Vincent Zahler (@VincentZahler) March 20, 2025

You can't be this stupid. — NonyaBiznesswoman (@NonyaBusinessee) March 20, 2025

Buying a case of beer and using it for target practice on your own property is worlds away from damaging private property that belongs to someone else. They are not the same. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) March 20, 2025

If you want to go buy a Tesla and shoot it up be my guest, but we all know that is not what is happening. — Sung Jin-woo (@Indestinctradio) March 20, 2025

He bought those cases, and he shot them in the daytime on video with his name attached and posted it. So you win today's "Hall of Ridiculous False Equivalence" award. Congrats! — hoppah (@hoppah_1776) March 20, 2025

Paraphrasing William F. Buckley, Jr.: "Burn your own damned Tesla." — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 20, 2025

If someone wants to buy a Tesla, bring it home, and set it on fire they are totally welcome to do that. What they can't do is commit domestic terrorism and claim that it is a protest. — Librarykat (@librarykat) March 20, 2025

Mostly peaceful “Boycott” pic.twitter.com/ld9UPqUHEv — LiveFree ⢸ St8 NME (@UBUandIXL) March 20, 2025

Fire bombing dealerships and charging stations and damaging vehicles you don't own isn't a boycott.



But you already knew that. — Tim Owensby (@TimOwensby) March 20, 2025

Fox News' Jessica Tarlov followed the same line of reasoning.

On "The Five," co-host Jessica Tarlov really tried to equate the backlash Bud Light faced after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney to unhinged leftists committing acts of domestic terrorism by lighting Teslas on fire:



"Is that okay? Or that was wrong, too, and everyone wants to mea… pic.twitter.com/MRLWxB3noY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 19, 2025

"… and everyone wants to mea culpa over that."

But back to the original question … doesn't it seem unfair to call what they're doing to Tesla domestic terrorism when it's really just a boycott? A fiery but mostly peaceful boycott.

