VIP
Gender Studies Prof Says ‘White Empiricism’ Undermines Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep...
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts...
VIP
Walz and Newsom: Why Is Our Pro-Illegal Alien Dem Party Losing with Pro-Border...
City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth
Whoopi Goldberg Believes 'Any One of Us Could Find Ourselves Being Deported'
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught...
VIP
The Only 'Climate of Fear' at Columbia Is a Leftists Who Fear Finally...
Anti-Trump Leftist Account Celebrates the Day Obamacare Ruined Healthcare for Millions of...
'This Needs to Stop!' Juanita Broaddrick Is the Latest Victim in Rash of...
Drama Queen Alert! NPR Reporter Who Bonked Trump With a Boom Mic 'Driven...
VIP
No, Seriously, the Feds Shouldn’t Turn Public Lands Into Another Housing Debacle
It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...

The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 18, 2025
Meme

One of the regrets that Kamala Harris supporters had after her resounding defeat was that she didn't take the opportunity to go on Joe Rogan's podcast and reach tens of millions of young men with her message of joy. She was invited, but her conditions included that Rogan come to her, the podcast be limited to one hour, and that her campaign would have editorial control so they could chop up her comments like "60 Minutes" did.

Advertisement

It wouldn't have made a difference anyway. If bringing Gov. Tim Walz, the epitome of "healthy masculinity," couldn't win over the male vote, what could?

Democrats still don't know why they lost or why they have an approval rating of 29 percent, but some are sticking to the idea that it was the messaging, not the policies. They just couldn't get their message out.

The New Yorker has been pondering the voting trajectory of young men and has come up with a couple of takes after going to West Hollywood and hanging out with "Trump-hating leftist clown Hasan Piker" as he worked out and soaked in a hot tub.

Nice podcaster graphic to go with the story. Which brings us to another post for the same story:

"The perception" of a censorious left. Maybe that had something to do with Harris complaining that social media platforms like X weren't moderated by the government or her running mate's insistence that “There’s no guarantee to free speech."

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Andrew Marantz examines the problem in "The Battle for the Bros." To give a hint, Marantz is the author of "Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation."

Can the Left win young men back? They've got Harry Sisson and David Hogg, after all.

Advertisement

We're pleasantly surprised they didn't give the white podcaster a Nazi tattoo.

Advertisement

This editor's old enough when the Left tried counter-programming Rush Limbaugh with Air America. The people made their choice.

***

Tags: MEN NEW YORKER PODCAST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Claims Biden Never Screamed About Judges - X User Posts Video of Him Screaming
Warren Squire
Is Ubisoft Trying to Silence Bad Reviews of ‘Assassin's Creed: Shadows?’ (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE
Brett T.
Fired FTC Commissioner Cries Foul, but 'Independent Agency' Is Just a Fancy Myth
justmindy
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Oh, Haarrry! You Got Some Splainin' to Do!' DNC Paid Dweeb Sisson Caught in Snapchat Sex Scandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement