The New Yorker Asks If the Left Can Win Back Young Men

One of the regrets that Kamala Harris supporters had after her resounding defeat was that she didn't take the opportunity to go on Joe Rogan's podcast and reach tens of millions of young men with her message of joy. She was invited, but her conditions included that Rogan come to her, the podcast be limited to one hour, and that her campaign would have editorial control so they could chop up her comments like "60 Minutes" did.

It wouldn't have made a difference anyway. If bringing Gov. Tim Walz, the epitome of "healthy masculinity," couldn't win over the male vote, what could?

Democrats still don't know why they lost or why they have an approval rating of 29 percent, but some are sticking to the idea that it was the messaging, not the policies. They just couldn't get their message out.

The New Yorker has been pondering the voting trajectory of young men and has come up with a couple of takes after going to West Hollywood and hanging out with "Trump-hating leftist clown Hasan Piker" as he worked out and soaked in a hot tub.

In last year’s Presidential election, young men swung dramatically to the right. Can the left win them back? https://t.co/7EliYjnJ1a — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 17, 2025

Nice podcaster graphic to go with the story. Which brings us to another post for the same story:

How the right capitalized on streaming culture, podcasts, and the perception of a censorious left to win over young men. https://t.co/eWR4TfWCEG — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 17, 2025

"The perception" of a censorious left. Maybe that had something to do with Harris complaining that social media platforms like X weren't moderated by the government or her running mate's insistence that “There’s no guarantee to free speech."

Andrew Marantz examines the problem in "The Battle for the Bros." To give a hint, Marantz is the author of "Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation."

Can the Left win young men back? They've got Harry Sisson and David Hogg, after all.

No.



You put them at the end of every live.



You ridicule their “toxic masculinity.”



You relish demonizing them.



Now they don’t vote for you.



Enjoy the bed you made.



To others in the replies- #SavedYouAClick — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 18, 2025

This is the gayest piece I’ve ever read. — Behemoth’s Ghost (@JM48941) March 18, 2025

The left has openly disparages, hates, and denigrates young men. They will never win them over again, and they never deserve to. — Kiran2K (@kiran2_k) March 18, 2025

It’s so weird how White men didn’t vote for the party that hates and villifies them relentlessly. — The Warden (@Milt_Warden) March 18, 2025

Before I assign value to this article, where did you go to capture the pulse of "MAGA" young men?



Was it Hollywood or NYC? — Fair Play Jon (@fairplayjf) March 18, 2025

This disgusting "artwork" sums up The New Yorker's degenerate ideology of anti-white victimhood and mediocrity. pic.twitter.com/JQPw7HVc24 — West Bestern 🛡️ (@western_bester) March 18, 2025

We're pleasantly surprised they didn't give the white podcaster a Nazi tattoo.

Please churn out more of this!

It is important for JD Vance to lock in the nomination and position himself to sweep the swing states. This helps so much. — Jules Dash 🟠 ⚡️ (@JulesDash12) March 18, 2025

So... to bring young men back from the right, you send some effeminate weakling to Hollywood to watch a communist who openly supports terrorists workout and soak in a hot tub? Yeah, I have no idea why you men have run as fast as they can away from the left. — PatriotTeaParty (@Patri0tTeaParty) March 18, 2025

That would require the left to actually advocate for young men.



So, no. — intel.cpu (@intel_c_p_u) March 18, 2025

It was organic. No one 'capitalized' on alternate means of communicating with American citizens. It was the only option after being locked out of MSM. Citizens then chose which broadcasts they preferred to listen. — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) March 17, 2025

Perception of a censorious left? There are people who only recovered their accounts on X last year. There are people still banned on Youtube over COVID discussions. Why are you gaslighting? To give the perception of a substantiated left? — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) March 17, 2025

How the left pushed all liberal podcasters to the right because of their nonsense extremist politics and dedication to censorship. — garbage woman (@ctx422) March 18, 2025

They didn’t “win over” young men. They happened to be on the same page because when one goes outside a superficial superimposed fabricated state, there is more in common than not. It’s not about “the right”, it’s about the liberation of free ideas.



Used to be a liberal way. — DennisByrd’speptalk (@folkhealer) March 17, 2025

This editor's old enough when the Left tried counter-programming Rush Limbaugh with Air America. The people made their choice.

