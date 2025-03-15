Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential C...
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy...
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
Hot Take: We're Closer to Cybertrucks Having More Rights Than Women
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
VIP
Democrat Voters Went All in on Kamala Harris, and Now They Don't Even...
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn fro...
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave

Hospitals Ask Parents to Identify Sexual Orientations of Newborns

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitchy

Back in 2022, an elementary school took its Twitter account private after Libs of TikTok shared a video of a transgender first-grade teacher telling kindergarteners through second-graders that when a baby is born, the doctor “makes a guess” at whether it’s a girl or boy, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. Libs of TikTok also featured an elementary school in Maryland that had a book display including a book that, again, said that the doctor makes a guess as to a newborn's sex. This is the party of science.

Advertisement

The New York Post is reporting that hospitals in New Jersey are asking parents to "identify" the pronouns and sexual orientation of their newborns.

The New York Post reports:

Inspira Health’s “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire” requires new parents to “identify” their babies as either “Male, Female, Transgender, Gender Queer,” or “Additional gender category.”

It further asks parents to select the word that best describes their infant: “Lesbian or gay, Straight or heterosexual, Self-described, Questioning/Unsure.”

The healthcare system — which operates four hospitals, two cancer centers, and eight health centers throughout South Jersey — created the form last year to comply with a newly-enacted Garden State law that required health care providers “to collect race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity in a culturally competent and sensitive manner.”

The Post includes a photo of the form to prove that yes, it's real.

Recommended

Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train
justmindy
Advertisement

One of those Boston University Hospitals videos reposted by stochastic terrorist Libs of TikTok claimed that fetuses knew they were transgender as early as in the womb.

There are progressive parents who raise their children in a "gender-free" environment and let them decide for themselves if they are boys or girls. Who better than a toddler to choose their gender?

***

Tags: BABIES HOSPITAL NEW JERSEY NEW YORK POST TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train
justmindy
ABC News: Climate Change Major Driver Behind 'Unexpected' Sea Level Rise
Brett T.
Sam Stein’s Airport Apocalypse: A Tweetstorm of Hysteria and Hot Air
justmindy
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn from Venezuela
justmindy
Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and DOGE on CNN
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joy Reid’s $3 Million Tale of Woe: America’s Most Brutal, Glittering, Soul-Crushing Gravy Train justmindy
Advertisement