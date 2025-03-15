Hospitals Ask Parents to Identify Sexual Orientations of Newborns

Back in 2022, an elementary school took its Twitter account private after Libs of TikTok shared a video of a transgender first-grade teacher telling kindergarteners through second-graders that when a baby is born, the doctor “makes a guess” at whether it’s a girl or boy, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong. Libs of TikTok also featured an elementary school in Maryland that had a book display including a book that, again, said that the doctor makes a guess as to a newborn's sex. This is the party of science.

The New York Post is reporting that hospitals in New Jersey are asking parents to "identify" the pronouns and sexual orientation of their newborns.

NJ hospitals ask parents to ‘identify’ pronouns and sexual orientations of newborn babies https://t.co/XU4tlywlFV pic.twitter.com/hdqL1WCiiX — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2025

The New York Post reports:

Inspira Health’s “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire” requires new parents to “identify” their babies as either “Male, Female, Transgender, Gender Queer,” or “Additional gender category.” It further asks parents to select the word that best describes their infant: “Lesbian or gay, Straight or heterosexual, Self-described, Questioning/Unsure.” The healthcare system — which operates four hospitals, two cancer centers, and eight health centers throughout South Jersey — created the form last year to comply with a newly-enacted Garden State law that required health care providers “to collect race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity in a culturally competent and sensitive manner.”

The Post includes a photo of the form to prove that yes, it's real.

These hospitals should be investigated. Any doctor offering this officially should lose their license for malpractice. — It's Time To Save America. (@WeR_Compromised) March 15, 2025

If the doctors delivering babies in NJ can't handle that, revoke their licenses. — LITizen Jeff 🇺🇲🚜👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🥋 (@LITizenJeff) March 15, 2025

Sexual orientation of a baby? How can you determine a sexual orientation before the baby becomes an adult or teen and chooses themselves? — COC (@COCWATCHIN) March 15, 2025

One of those Boston University Hospitals videos reposted by stochastic terrorist Libs of TikTok claimed that fetuses knew they were transgender as early as in the womb.

I'm old enough to remember when doctors knew the difference between a baby boy and a baby girl. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) March 15, 2025

My president stated there are only two genders — Perp (@cryptmehta) March 15, 2025

So we are back to "assigning" genders now? — Lolly (@terraverde) March 15, 2025

Can we just agree to leave newborns out of this craziness? Why are we dooming them a life of mental health issues as soon as it starts? — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) March 15, 2025

There are progressive parents who raise their children in a "gender-free" environment and let them decide for themselves if they are boys or girls. Who better than a toddler to choose their gender?

