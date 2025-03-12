This Is Gonna STING! Once Again, Poll Shows Democrats Are on the Minority...
Report: Rahm Emanuel Preps 2028 Run

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 12, 2025
Twitter

This was not on our 2025 Bingo card. Last month, a poll of Democrat voters said they overwhelmingly supported Kamala Harris as their candidate in 2028. Coming in at a distant second and third place were Pete Buttigieg and Gavin Newsom. Not even representing in the poll was former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, but reports say he's going to throw his hat into the ring.

Who asked for this?

Emanuel has been laying low for several years now. He's been out of the spotlight for longer than we can remember.

The American voters are done with the Obamas, despite rumbling that Michelle Obama should have run in 2024. The Obama administration is done.

He doesn't exactly exude charisma. If he were included in the polls, we suspect he'd come in with about 3 percent support, placing him even with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Does Emanuel see the second Trump term as a crisis he can't afford to waste?

***

