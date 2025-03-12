Report: Rahm Emanuel Preps 2028 Run

This was not on our 2025 Bingo card. Last month, a poll of Democrat voters said they overwhelmingly supported Kamala Harris as their candidate in 2028. Coming in at a distant second and third place were Pete Buttigieg and Gavin Newsom. Not even representing in the poll was former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, but reports say he's going to throw his hat into the ring.

Advertisement

🚨 NEW: Rahm Emanuel (D), former mayor of Chicago and Obama chief of staff, prepares to run for president in 2028 - POLITICO pic.twitter.com/CHVMpFNdU7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2025

Who asked for this?

Good luck with that. We don't want our country looking like Chicago — aka (@akafaceUS) March 12, 2025

Obama did enough damage to this country without his disciples doing even more. — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) March 12, 2025

Emanuel has been laying low for several years now. He's been out of the spotlight for longer than we can remember.

Who?



Again I ask, who? — Isaac (@IcedViews) March 12, 2025

“Never let a crisis go to waste” -Rahm Emanuel



The Covid scam is a pretty good example of how he would govern. — Darren “Garbage” Anderson (@Omegadarren) March 12, 2025

He definitely will not be the nominee — Binyomin Litvak (@BinyominLitvak) March 12, 2025

My God, the hubris to do that. He's a legend in his own mind. — Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) March 12, 2025

So Obama can get a 4th term? No thanks. — I'mJustAGirl_NC (@Packgirl0147) March 12, 2025

The American voters are done with the Obamas, despite rumbling that Michelle Obama should have run in 2024. The Obama administration is done.

Gonna be a tough run without ActBlue. — SiouxZen (@SiouxZen7) March 12, 2025

Will poll at 1-3% and drop out before the primaries. — Clayton (@Clayton90DF) March 12, 2025

Another retread. And he’s especially unlikeable. — Sharon Lavery (@lavery27) March 12, 2025

He doesn't exactly exude charisma. If he were included in the polls, we suspect he'd come in with about 3 percent support, placing him even with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Does Emanuel see the second Trump term as a crisis he can't afford to waste?

***