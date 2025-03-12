Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’

Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
That's quite a broad claim by POLITICO, that Republicans have "hated" universities for years. We're actually very proud of Vice President J.D. Vance for earning his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University as well as a law degree from Yale Law School. Republicans might say you're better off learning a trade than going into debt for an education that doesn't guarantee you a lucrative career, but they don't hate universities.

POLITICO claims that "anti-war protests" have given Republicans a chance to pounce and punish them. Columbia University was a hotbed of pro-Hamas protests and encampments. Student activists seized buildings and vandalized them. It finally took President Donald Trump to take action — he stripped Columbia of $400 million in federal grants and contracts because it allowed these encampments to take over the campus.

"Anti-war protests," huh?

Irie Sentner reports:

In 2021, JD Vance proclaimed “the universities are the enemy.” This week, the White House declared war against them.

President Donald Trump and his administration are escalating their attacks on higher education, intensifying a yearslong effort to hobble the campuses they say breed progressive ideology by casting them not as spaces of innovation, but as hotbeds of hate.

Republicans have long blamed college campuses for being ground-zero for a number of “woke” culture war issues to which they’re now taking an ax, including diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and academic frameworks like critical race theory. The protests that roiled college campuses last spring in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war gave Republicans fuel to go after the schools over concerns about antisemitism, and since taking office, Trump has swiftly taken actions designed to punish higher education.

"Concerns about antisemitism"? Mobs of pro-Hamas students blocked Jewish students from setting foot on campus. There were "no-go" zones for Jews. Classes were canceled and classrooms were overtaken by pro-Hamas students and outside agitators. There was nothing "anti-war" about these protests — the students were rooting for Hamas to eliminate Israel.

POLITICO's post has earned a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know
The groups at issue are not “anti-war,” as this post claims. 
They call for violence explicitly — “violence is the only path forward.” 
Their most common phrase is: “We support liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance.”
"There’s Only One Solution, Intifada Revolution" is not an anti-war chant. These students are pro-war against Israel and pro-Hamas. "Anti-war" protests didn't give Republicans a reason to crack down. It was anti-Semitism, pure and simple.

