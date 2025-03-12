VIP
Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half

Brett T.  |  12:00 AM on March 12, 2025
Earlier this month, new Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced the Department of Education's "final mission": "Send it back to the states." McMahon says her goal is to put herself out of a job by eliminating the Department of Education. It didn't take her long to deal with the bureaucratic bloat. She said in a letter that nearly 50 percent of the department's workforce would be placed on administrative leave beginning Friday, March 21. This will take the department's staff down from 4,133 workers to 2,183.

That's quite a cut. And you know the department will still be able to operate.

According to the letter, 259 employees accepted the Deferred Resignation Program and 313 accepted the Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment. They should have taken the offer.

***

