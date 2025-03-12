Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half

Earlier this month, new Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced the Department of Education's "final mission": "Send it back to the states." McMahon says her goal is to put herself out of a job by eliminating the Department of Education. It didn't take her long to deal with the bureaucratic bloat. She said in a letter that nearly 50 percent of the department's workforce would be placed on administrative leave beginning Friday, March 21. This will take the department's staff down from 4,133 workers to 2,183.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Department of Education to eliminate approximately 50% of their workforce https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GlyyUGLXEAEBWA5?format=jpg&name=small — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) Mar 10, 2025

That's quite a cut. And you know the department will still be able to operate.

Can’t wait for the other 50% to be fired! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) Mar 10, 2025

Has anybody even figured out what they actually did yet? Or is it just going to remain a mystery? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) Mar 10, 2025

Did you know that the Department of Education has 4,100 employees and has a budget of $238 billion. Keep in mind it never has taught one student. Should it be abolished like President Trump recommends? — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) Mar 10, 2025

They should have taken the early out offer — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 🚫 💉 (@ahernandez85a) Mar 10, 2025

According to the letter, 259 employees accepted the Deferred Resignation Program and 313 accepted the Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment. They should have taken the offer.

50% down. 50% to go. — Troy Jonathan Howlett (@tjonhowlett1967) Mar 10, 2025

***