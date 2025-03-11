ICE Dallas Arrests Illegal Who Stabbed a Man and Set His Corpse on Fire

It's bad enough when we hear about illegal aliens being arrested for murders and rapes, but then we always learn the perpetrators were back on the streets due to an activist judge. Fox News's Bill Melugin reports that ICE Dallas has arrested a Mexican illegal who murdered a man and set his corpse on fire but received zero prison time. Why are these people set free?

NEW: ICE Dallas has arrested a Mexican illegal alien who killed a man in Dallas County in 2022 by stabbing him seven times, then set his corpse on fire, but received zero prison time despite pleading guilty to manslaughter. Instead, he was released into the community by the 265th District Court, according to ICE. ICE statement: https://ice.gov/news/releases/ice-dallas-arrests-mexican-national-convicted-killing-man-and-setting-body-fire https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GlyfUiOacAEQrWE?format=jpg&name=small — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) Mar 10, 2025

ICE released a statement:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Manuel Tellez, a 48-year-old citizen of Mexico, March 4, in Dallas. ICE prioritized Tellez for arrest after identifying him as removable following his April 3, 2022, arrest for murder. Court records from the 265th District Court in Dallas County, Texas, revealed police arrested Tellez after he stabbed a man seven times, resulting in his death. Tellez left the crime scene, returned with gasoline, then doused the dead man’s body with the gasoline and set it on fire. Tellez was initially charged with homicide but pled guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter. He received no prison time for this conviction and was placed back into the community with community supervision for eight years.

Pled guilty to manslaughter? That sounds a lot more like homicide. But at least he was under "community supervision."

Here's a thought … arrest illegals for being illegals. Thought Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett just informed us that it's not a crime to enter the country illegally.

At least he didn't kill anyone else while he was under community supervision.

