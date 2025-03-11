Department of Education to Cut Its Workforce in Half
VIP
ICE Dallas Arrests Illegal Who Stabbed a Man and Set His Corpse on Fire

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 11, 2025
AngieArtist

It's bad enough when we hear about illegal aliens being arrested for murders and rapes, but then we always learn the perpetrators were back on the streets due to an activist judge. Fox News's Bill Melugin reports that ICE Dallas has arrested a Mexican illegal who murdered a man and set his corpse on fire but received zero prison time. Why are these people set free?

ICE released a statement:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Manuel Tellez, a 48-year-old citizen of Mexico, March 4, in Dallas. ICE prioritized Tellez for arrest after identifying him as removable following his April 3, 2022, arrest for murder.

Court records from the 265th District Court in Dallas County, Texas, revealed police arrested Tellez after he stabbed a man seven times, resulting in his death. Tellez left the crime scene, returned with gasoline, then doused the dead man’s body with the gasoline and set it on fire.

Tellez was initially charged with homicide but pled guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter. He received no prison time for this conviction and was placed back into the community with community supervision for eight years.

Pled guilty to manslaughter? That sounds a lot more like homicide. But at least he was under "community supervision."

Never. Next question?

Here's a thought … arrest illegals for being illegals. Thought Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett just informed us that it's not a crime to enter the country illegally.

At least he didn't kill anyone else while he was under community supervision.

***

Tags: ARREST ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS MEXICO BILL MELUGIN

