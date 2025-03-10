Sen. Adam Schiff Believes Local Communities Can Best Decide the Trans Athlete Issue

Well, this is interesting. Senate Democrats just voted in unison to block a bill that would ban biological males from girls' sports. But Democrats melted down last week when California Gov. Gavin Newsom, probably positioning himself for a 2028 run, backtracked on Charlie Kirk's podcast and said that men didn't belong in women's sports. This went against his entire legislative history.

Advertisement

The memo must have gone out from the DNC that it's OK to oppose boys taking girls' awards and scholarship opportunities and allowing them to share locker rooms and showers with them just because they say they identify as female. It's another one of those 80/20 issues that the Democrats have always found themselves on the losing end of.

Now The Hill is reporting that Sen. Adam. Schiff thinks the decision should be left up to "local communities."

"I see the 'local communities' talking point has gone out from the DNC," posted @AdamInHTownTX.

The Hill reports:

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday he’s confident local communities can make their own decisions about whether to let trans athletes participate in women’s sports in a way that is “safe” and “fair” to young people. “Look, I played in sports. Our kids played in sports. I want all young people to have the experience of playing in sports, every young person,” Schiff told ABC News’s Jonathan Karl on “This Week.” “And I want those sports to be fair,” he continued. “I want those sports to be safe, and I have confidence that local schools and local communities can make those decisions without the federal government making them for them.” Schiff’s remarks come as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has made waves for bringing conservative media pundit Charlie Kirk on his new podcast and saying he agrees that it’s “deeply unfair” for trans women to compete in women’s sports.

This was one of the bedrock principles of the Biden administration, with President Joe Biden rewriting Title IX to make it "gender inclusive."

Did Newsom take the first hit to make it safe for other Democrats to come out on the right side of this issue? And since when did Democrats support federalism? Maybe Democrats are beginning to believe they can lose the trans activist vote and still win in the midterms.

***