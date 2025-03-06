CNN Panelist Shares Ben Shapiro's ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ Plan to Make Trump a Dictator

If you follow Ben Shapiro or watch his show, you'll know that this week he did a segment calling for Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence for the second-degree unintentional murder of George Floyd, to be pardoned.

Derek Chauvin was wrongly convicted, and as someone wrongly convicted, particularly for a Leftist political agenda, he should be pardoned. I agree. https://t.co/LrWA6tzmjA — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) March 4, 2025

That's riled up the legacy media, and CNN put together a panel to discuss it, as well as Elon Musk's response on X, "something to think about."

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky said her theory might be "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs," but she believes Shapiro is trying to incite violence, so that there will be riots, so President Donald Trump will have something to crack down on.

CNN panelist claims that Ben Shapiro wants Derek Chauvin pardoned in order for President Trump to become a dictator:



“…I know that sounds cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”



Yes. Yes it does. pic.twitter.com/N8UQXMPHMP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 6, 2025

Shapiro chimed in and clarified his four-step plan:

I want to see the actual step by step action plan here. Is it like this:



1. President Trump pardons Derek Chauvin.

2. ????

3. Trump is a dictator.

4. President Bobcat. https://t.co/zs0FUdZkcc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 6, 2025

Straightforward from here. — Josh Daws (@JoshDaws) March 6, 2025

What does Derek Chauvin have to do with Trump becoming a dictator? — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) March 6, 2025

Pardoning Chauvin would lead to riots, which would finally give Trump his excuse to put tanks in the streets.

Seriously funnier than any possible fiction. — Interlocuteur (@Interlocateur) March 6, 2025

Man I already loved the push to pardon him, now I can’t frigging WAIT. — Bloomstick (@wbloomfieldiii) March 6, 2025

They sure figured you out 😂

I hope they invite you on to debate it — JB (@JB24472024) March 6, 2025

Julie Roginsky is certifiably insane. CNN should never be taken seriously until they stop having people like her on their shows. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 6, 2025

Dictators are notorious for trying to free prisoners who didn't get a fair trial after autopsy reports were altered for political reasons. — DesignAsylum (@DesignAsylum350) March 6, 2025

This is a testament to your following and influence Ben. People have to talk about you and arrive at the craziest conclusions. Keep doing what you’re doing. God Bless! — JTCRYPTOFANATIC (@JT30882384) March 6, 2025

She even calls herself out for us. Cuckoo for coco puffs. — Chris Holt (@hpv6rpzp4w) March 6, 2025

Shapiro did get exactly what he wanted — being mentioned on CNN NewsNight:

“Ben Shapiro got exactly what he wanted.”



Ah, yes. @benshapiro’s lifelong goal of being mentioned on CNN NewsNight! pic.twitter.com/HIPCS9h0km — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 6, 2025

