CNN Panelist Shares Ben Shapiro's ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ Plan to Make Trump a Dictator

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

If you follow Ben Shapiro or watch his show, you'll know that this week he did a segment calling for Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence for the second-degree unintentional murder of George Floyd, to be pardoned.

That's riled up the legacy media, and CNN put together a panel to discuss it, as well as Elon Musk's response on X, "something to think about."

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky said her theory might be "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs," but she believes Shapiro is trying to incite violence, so that there will be riots, so President Donald Trump will have something to crack down on.

Shapiro chimed in and clarified his four-step plan:

Pardoning Chauvin would lead to riots, which would finally give Trump his excuse to put tanks in the streets.

Shapiro did get exactly what he wanted — being mentioned on CNN NewsNight:

***

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO CNN DONALD TRUMP PARDON GEORGE FLOYD DEREK CHAUVIN

