Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Educatio...
CBS Evening News Profiles Two Workers Laid Off From National Park Service
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Sanctuary Dems Pearl-Clutching About ICE Enforcing the...
Boston's Mayor Tells Illegal Immigrants 'This Is Your Home'
VIP
Democrats Eschew the Rule of Law in Favor of 'Poetic Justice'
Heartwarming: Watch Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel and President Trump at Oval...
Canadian Newspaper Devotes Front Page to Three Words: 'Strong and Free'
New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to...
VIP
Here's More Video for Those Jasmine Crockett 2028 Ads
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding...
Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling...
'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users...
Wildcard Wednesday: Democrats Dour Display Was Dumb
Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any...

Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the Dismantling of USAID

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on March 05, 2025
Twitter

Here's news from The Bulwark, so you know from the jump that it's anti-Trump. After the 51 former intelligence officers signed that letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop had all the hallmarks of Russian information, you'd think that the media would stop relying on numbers of "experts" to back up their claim. Remember Axios' scoop that 16 Nobel prize-winning economists had warned us about a Trump economy? Or when more than 650 Harvard professors signed a letter supporting serial plagiarist Claudine Gay?

Advertisement

Now, Sam Stein from The Bulwark is alerting us that more than 700 foreign policy officials has signed a dissent cable urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to stop the dismantling of USAID.

Stein writes:

The letter comes as USAID has been largely reduced to rubble. The agency has been moved out of its D.C. office and placed inside the State Department. Thousands of staff have been put on leave. Ten thousand contracts and awards have been terminated. A top official recently penned a series of memos raising concerns that millions of lives were at risk because life-saving aid that was supposed to be given a waiver remained frozen. That official was subsequently put on leave.

Yes, that's what we voted for. 

"An extraordinary step," indeed.

Recommended

Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Education
Warren Squire
Advertisement
Advertisement

DOGE will eventually get around to the State Department, and when it does, it will have a handy list of people to fire first.

Maybe USAID would have been spared if it hadn't been a giant slush fund for leftist programs around the world.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Education
Warren Squire
'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions
Amy Curtis
CBS Evening News Profiles Two Workers Laid Off From National Park Service
Brett T.
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Sanctuary Dems Pearl-Clutching About ICE Enforcing the Law
Doug P.
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview
Amy Curtis
Boston's Mayor Tells Illegal Immigrants 'This Is Your Home'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pablo Eggscobar? Chicken-Raising Scott Jennings Gives His CNN Panel Guests an Egg Education Warren Squire
Advertisement