Sam Stein: More Than 700 Officials Sign a Dissent Cable to Stop the Dismantling of USAID

Here's news from The Bulwark, so you know from the jump that it's anti-Trump. After the 51 former intelligence officers signed that letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop had all the hallmarks of Russian information, you'd think that the media would stop relying on numbers of "experts" to back up their claim. Remember Axios' scoop that 16 Nobel prize-winning economists had warned us about a Trump economy? Or when more than 650 Harvard professors signed a letter supporting serial plagiarist Claudine Gay?

Now, Sam Stein from The Bulwark is alerting us that more than 700 foreign policy officials has signed a dissent cable urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to stop the dismantling of USAID.

NEW: More than 700 current US foreign policy officers and officials have signed a dissent cable to Marco Rubio urging him to stop the dismantling of USAID. An extraordinary step. https://t.co/5fUiUFbDpI — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 5, 2025

Stein writes:

The letter comes as USAID has been largely reduced to rubble. The agency has been moved out of its D.C. office and placed inside the State Department. Thousands of staff have been put on leave. Ten thousand contracts and awards have been terminated. A top official recently penned a series of memos raising concerns that millions of lives were at risk because life-saving aid that was supposed to be given a waiver remained frozen. That official was subsequently put on leave.

Yes, that's what we voted for.

"An extraordinary step," indeed.

Did they also mention that Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2025

Foreign "aid" officials trying to keep the grift machine alive is the least surprising thing you'll see today. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 5, 2025

“Former corrupt officials don’t want the corruption ended” isn’t the message you may think it is. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 5, 2025

Out of 69,000 State Dept employees, 700 isn't a strong dissent. — Reform RoBot (@RealRobSeal) March 5, 2025

Dismantle it @SecRubio .... the waste and fraud funded by the US taxpayer must end. Only criminals think otherwise. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 5, 2025

So the people who profit off of the USAID are asking him not to stop it. got it. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) March 5, 2025

Fire all of them — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) March 5, 2025

Oh no. Not a dissent cable. Anything but a dissent cable. — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) March 5, 2025

Fire them all and dismantle USAID! — Jean Gianantonio (@JGianantonio) March 5, 2025

They should all be fired. That should be Rubio's "dissent."



So sick of the dicknipple chodemunchers at Bulwark hating America. Evil snotrags. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) March 5, 2025

Wow, I didn't realize so many were on the take. — Crewhiker (@Crewhiker1) March 5, 2025

DOGE will eventually get around to the State Department, and when it does, it will have a handy list of people to fire first.

Maybe USAID would have been spared if it hadn't been a giant slush fund for leftist programs around the world.

***