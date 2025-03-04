How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering...
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address

Brett T.  |  5:10 PM on March 04, 2025
Twitter

We've already seen Senate Democrats do their thing on the Capitol steps, holding up blown-up photos of federal workers who've been fired as if they were hostages or murder victims. We counted 13 people there, so not quite enough to say dozens. 

We can't even count the number of protestors who gathered in front of the Capitol Building in the run-up to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. Well, we could if we slowed the video down, but we're not doing that. The Daily Caller's Myles Morell braved the crowds to bring us this video of the anti-Trump protests outside the Capitol.

Hmm. We notice a lot fewer of them, and they're not carrying professionally printed signs, just homemade ones like "Trump Sucks at Golf" and "Deport Elon: Trade in Your Swasticars."

Even that's not true.

Yeah, where is the person handing out the professionally printed signs? Did they get fired?

***

