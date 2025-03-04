HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address

We've already seen Senate Democrats do their thing on the Capitol steps, holding up blown-up photos of federal workers who've been fired as if they were hostages or murder victims. We counted 13 people there, so not quite enough to say dozens.

We can't even count the number of protestors who gathered in front of the Capitol Building in the run-up to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress Tuesday night. Well, we could if we slowed the video down, but we're not doing that. The Daily Caller's Myles Morell braved the crowds to bring us this video of the anti-Trump protests outside the Capitol.

🚨 Protesters Call for Trump's Impeachment Outside of Capitol Building 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rl2o71L5kB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 4, 2025

Hmm. We notice a lot fewer of them, and they're not carrying professionally printed signs, just homemade ones like "Trump Sucks at Golf" and "Deport Elon: Trade in Your Swasticars."

BREAKING: A HUGE uprising has broken out at the nation's capitol demanding the impeachment of President Trump and the deportation of @ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/90tRsepnnK — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 4, 2025

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

This is a grassroots revolt we're watching here, folks. USAID funding must be restored immediately so we can grow this showing from dozens of protesters to scores of protesters! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 4, 2025

These protests just aren't as big without USAID — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) March 4, 2025

My toddlers birthday party was bigger than this... — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 4, 2025

Amazing what happens to the size of those protests, when the USAID funding dries up. — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) March 4, 2025

Wow. I've seen more people at a Chick-fil-A lunch line. — Clayton Morris (@ClaytonMorris) March 4, 2025

Even that's not true.

I've seen more people at the opening of an envelope. I guess since they lost their USAID money, Soro's money doesn't go as far. — Unruly GenXer🙏😻🇺🇲🍿 (@GenXHistory605) March 4, 2025

Huge and tons of energy and enthusiasm...scary stuff for the Trump administration😂 — UncleCarter (@MwAw1956) March 4, 2025

It's Huge! - about a dozen protestors... pic.twitter.com/1Shus4NqMv — Borris Manville (@BorrisManville) March 4, 2025

I spotted the poor sap that got dragged there by his wife. pic.twitter.com/raqLLCvViK — Odra (@Odra_MH) March 4, 2025

Yikes, no more USAID. All hand made signs and no hourly pay. 🤔 — CatherineB ❤️🇺🇲💙 (@CathieMarieb) March 4, 2025

Yeah, where is the person handing out the professionally printed signs? Did they get fired?

