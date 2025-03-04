Axios: Trump’s Decision to Withhold Aid Plucked From Putin’s Personal Wishlist

That's a cute graphic Axios went with with its story on the United States temporarily withholding military aid from Ukraine. As Twitchy reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backtracked on his position a bit, saying "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer."

Anyway, they could have gone with a Trump holding onto a shirtless Vladimir Putin riding a bear, but instead, Axios was more subtle and put Trump's and Putin's photos in a locket together. According to Axios, Trump is just running down Putin's wishlist.

President Trump's decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine is the latest in a string of moves that could have been plucked from Vladimir Putin's personal wishlist.https://t.co/D27nN5JQUP — Axios (@axios) March 4, 2025

Dave Lawler reports:

Trump's friendliness toward Putin isn't a new phenomenon. Investigations into the president's ties to Russia dogged much of his first term, and pursuing revenge for the "Russia hoax" has become core to MAGA's political identity. Trump pushed back Monday on the notion that his foreign policy matches the Kremlin's, pointing to the fact that Russia's past invasions — Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014, and all of Ukraine in 2022 — took place while he was out of his office. "Under President Trump they got nothing, and under President Biden they tried to get the whole thing. If I didn't get in here they would have gotten the whole thing," Trump argued.

You don't need to put "Russia hoax" in scare quotes, Axios. Ist was a hoax … opposition research from the Hillary Clinton campaign that the mainstream media picked up and ran with for years.

No one asks what the options are beyond sustaining war and Ukrainian kids and Russian kids dying in a meat grinder? Just keep the killing going? That's the only options you see? Man, you all love war suddenly. I remember when the left thought war was bad. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) March 4, 2025

What you’re saying is President Trump & Putin want the war to end and want peace. Zelensky is the only one who wants the war to continue. Why would Zelensky want the war to continue? Would Ukraine have to hold elections? No, NOT peace AND elections. Not that, anything but that. pic.twitter.com/PhS7ZzoWMB — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 4, 2025

If the President doesn’t mindlessly agree to keep borrowing hundreds of billions from China to fund the biggest money-laundering scam in world history in Ukraine, deep-state scribes call Trump a Putin puppet.



They love to send other people’s money and kids to fight their wars. https://t.co/r6BQQ66eKb — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 4, 2025

Hey @axios, I voted for this. — Tara (@Tarapin28) March 4, 2025

Whoever wrote this article can go join the Ukrainian military.



In fact, they SHOULD go join the Ukrainian military.



I'm sure they could get placed on the front lines to really put their money where their mouth is! — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 4, 2025

Why does Axios hate peace and want to continue the needless genocide of generations of Ukrainian men? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 4, 2025

Let me speak slowly: you can oppose the war without siding with Putin. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) March 4, 2025

Thank you.

Putin, unconstitutional, white supremacist, racist, fair share, pick a phobia, etc… all terms rendered useless and meaningless by the left. — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) March 4, 2025

I have never seen such rampant support for war and economic devastation from the journalist class as is happening right now. It makes you wonder. 🤔 — Dr. More Shots (@DrMoreShot72358) March 4, 2025

Before Trump withheld aid, Zelenskyy said that the end of the war with Russia was very, very far away. It's less so now that Trump has made all of the moves from Putin's personal wishlist.

By the way, is this the same Axios reporter who wrote the book with CNN's Jake Tapper about the conspiracy to hide Joe Biden's deteriorating mental condition? No, different guy, same outlet.

***