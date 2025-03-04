Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech
The View to a Shrill: Stephen A. Smith Shares the Truth About Trump’s...
LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night'...
'You Can Go, but Not With My Soldiers': Italy Passes on Sending Troops...
Historically Illiterate Liar Jamie Raskin Goes Full Gun-Grabber Defining 'Well-Regulated M...
Jasmine Crockett: Kamala Harris Was the Female Moses Sent to Lead Us to...
Trump Speech SALE: 60% Off All VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid...
VIP
Leftist Compassion Is Limited to 'Me, Myself, and I'
'I Frickin Won': Woman Drops TRUTH BOMB on Why She'll NEVER Vote Democrat...
This an Audition Tape? Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her NOT-So-Deep Thoughts on The View...
How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering...
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to...

Axios: Trump’s Decision to Withhold Aid Plucked From Putin’s Personal Wishlist

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 04, 2025
Meme

That's a cute graphic Axios went with with its story on the United States temporarily withholding military aid from Ukraine. As Twitchy reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backtracked on his position a bit, saying "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer."

Advertisement

Anyway, they could have gone with a Trump holding onto a shirtless Vladimir Putin riding a bear, but instead, Axios was more subtle and put Trump's and Putin's photos in a locket together. According to Axios, Trump is just running down Putin's wishlist.

Dave Lawler reports:

Trump's friendliness toward Putin isn't a new phenomenon. Investigations into the president's ties to Russia dogged much of his first term, and pursuing revenge for the "Russia hoax" has become core to MAGA's political identity.

Trump pushed back Monday on the notion that his foreign policy matches the Kremlin's, pointing to the fact that Russia's past invasions — Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014, and all of Ukraine in 2022 — took place while he was out of his office.

"Under President Trump they got nothing, and under President Biden they tried to get the whole thing. If I didn't get in here they would have gotten the whole thing," Trump argued.

You don't need to put "Russia hoax" in scare quotes, Axios. Ist was a hoax … opposition research from the Hillary Clinton campaign that the mainstream media picked up and ran with for years.

Recommended

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night' Before Congress
Advertisement

Thank you.

Advertisement

Before Trump withheld aid, Zelenskyy said that the end of the war with Russia was very, very far away. It's less so now that Trump has made all of the moves from Putin's personal wishlist.

By the way, is this the same Axios reporter who wrote the book with CNN's Jake Tapper about the conspiracy to hide Joe Biden's deteriorating mental condition? No, different guy, same outlet.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN WAR AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night' Before Congress
Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech
Brett T.
'I Frickin Won': Woman Drops TRUTH BOMB on Why She'll NEVER Vote Democrat Again, Thanks to Trump (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering Questions
Grateful Calvin
'You Can Go, but Not With My Soldiers': Italy Passes on Sending Troops to Ukraine
Brett T.
Bernie Sanders SMACKED Down in Receipt-Filled Thread for Calling Israel Blocking Gaza Aid a 'War Crime'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night' Before Congress
Advertisement