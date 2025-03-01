Will Stancil: Elon Musk Absolutely Regards Black People as Less Than Human

Will Stancil fancies himself a "Proud member of Do-Something Twitter." Last year, when Stancil was running for an open seat in the Minnesota State House of Representatives, New York magazine decided to give his campaign a hand by doing a profile on him calling him "one of politics Twitter's most inescapable power users."

So it's with that in mind that Stancil declares Elon Musk and his supporters to be neo-Nazis who regard black people as less than human. Stancil read somewhere that USAID paid to manufacture and distribute "a paste made of peanuts, milk, and vitamins" given to otherwise-starving children. There's only one reason USAID would freeze funding for the Ready to Use Therapeutic Food program: racism.

Musk and his supporters don’t care if we starve hundreds of thousands of black African children because they regard black people as less than human. This idea is extremely common in the neo-Nazi circles they inhabit. It is absolutely the consensus. https://t.co/H6oU9jdjrO — Will Stancil (@whstancil) March 1, 2025

Well there.

Wow.



You are a piece of work — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) March 1, 2025

Your emotional blackmail has no power here, ma’am. — Karnifex Maximus (@KarnifexMaximus) March 1, 2025

You have white savior complex as you believe that white people are fundamentally superior and ultimately responsible for the welfare of all other people. — WhiteVisor (@neotradcon) March 1, 2025

Are Africans incapable of self-governance and self-determination? This "aid" has been in place for generations now and the problem only seems to grow, how do you expect them to be able to live independently? — Greg Buckman (@GregBuckmanLA) March 1, 2025

They never do. Making them able to live independently isn't the agenda. Keeping them needy is.

We are not “starving” them, and that is such a pathetically weasel way of framing this. — a piano note (@apianonote) March 1, 2025

Africa notoriously has no natural resources or farmable land — HUZZ NATIONALIST (@h1bgeorgefloyd) March 1, 2025

We'd bet the people running this nonprofit live pretty comfortably.

