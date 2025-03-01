VIP
Send in the Beclowns: Five Ex-SecDefs Embarrass Selves in Latest NeverTrump Stunt
Let the Lefty Meltdowns Begin! House Republicans Plan to Remove 'Black Lives Matter...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Considers Elon Musk One of the Dumbest People on Earth
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings...
Donald Trump Goes to Bat for Late Pete Rose, Will Issue Pardon and...
After Alienating Trump Administration, Zelenskyy Has 'Full Backing' (and a Loan) From the...
'Democrats Have to Own This:' Watch Rahm Emanuel and Bill Maher Dissect Why...
Why Not Just Call It 'Cringe Coffee'? Canada Virtue Signals by Changing the...
Petulant Lefty Says She'll NEVER Forgive Actors Who Star in 'Bigoted' J.K. Rowling's...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: You Can Be a Billionaire If You Know People and...
Don Jr. Imagines the Possibilities for Americans As DOGE Cuts BILLIONS in Wasteful...
CBS News Makes It Clear Biden and Harris Were Lying When They Said...
VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Make Latest Emergency Landing About Trump, FAIL Ensues
Lib Media Meltdown Compilation Proves Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Triggered All the Rig...

Will Stancil: Elon Musk Absolutely Regards Black People as Less Than Human

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 01, 2025
Twitter

Will Stancil fancies himself a "Proud member of Do-Something Twitter." Last year, when Stancil was running for an open seat in the Minnesota State House of Representatives, New York magazine decided to give his campaign a hand by doing a profile on him calling him "one of politics Twitter's most inescapable power users."

Advertisement

So it's with that in mind that Stancil declares Elon Musk and his supporters to be neo-Nazis who regard black people as less than human. Stancil read somewhere that USAID paid to manufacture and distribute "a paste made of peanuts, milk, and vitamins" given to otherwise-starving children. There's only one reason USAID would freeze funding for the Ready to Use Therapeutic Food program: racism.

Well there.

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Advertisement

They never do. Making them able to live independently isn't the agenda. Keeping them needy is.

We'd bet the people running this nonprofit live pretty comfortably. 

***

Tags: ELON MUSK RACIST DOGE USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Considers Elon Musk One of the Dumbest People on Earth
Brett T.
After Alienating Trump Administration, Zelenskyy Has 'Full Backing' (and a Loan) From the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Let the Lefty Meltdowns Begin! House Republicans Plan to Remove 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' From Capital
Amy Curtis
'Democrats Have to Own This:' Watch Rahm Emanuel and Bill Maher Dissect Why Democrat Cities Are Disasters
Amy Curtis
Why Not Just Call It 'Cringe Coffee'? Canada Virtue Signals by Changing the Name of Popular Drink Order
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts Eric V.
Advertisement