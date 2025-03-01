Rep. Ilhan Omar Considers Elon Musk One of the Dumbest People on Earth

VIP
Send in the Beclowns: Five Ex-SecDefs Embarrass Selves in Latest NeverTrump Stunt
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Squad is certainly doing a number on Elon Musk. As we reported earlier, Rep. Jasmine Crockett downplayed Musk's intelligence, assuring us that anyone could become a millionaire if they just knew the right people who would give them money. AOC was disgusted with Musk for wanting to cut off the benefits of "the elderly, the disabled, and orphaned children" and called the entrepreneur "a leech on society."

Rep. Ilhan Omar also weighed in, this time on Musk asking retired air traffic controllers to return to work, calling him one of the dumbest people on Earth.

… but to me, I think he’s probably one of the dumbest, luckiest people to to exist on, on this earth."

"What they’re also firing is not just air traffic controllers. They’re firing the people who support them."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that they had let go of 400 probationary workers at the FAA, but that "Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.” But that's not what Omar is claiming — she says they're not just firing air traffic controllers but the people who support them. Who are we supposed to believe?

Omar says it'll be three years before the next generation of air traffic controllers is fully trained, so what's so dumb about asking experienced air traffic controllers to come out of retirement? It makes sense to us.

Had any been fired at the airport she supposedly visited?

Musk has just gotten really lucky by stumbling upon PayPal, Starlink, SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink. We guess he was just in the right place at the right time.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK ILHAN OMAR

