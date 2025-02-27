VIP
VIP
NYT: Deputy FBI Director Has It Out for ‘Scumbag Commie Libs’

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 27, 2025
AngieArtist

Rep. Adam Schiff, who accepted a preemptive pardon that he claimed he didn't want, was his usually sniveling self when he heard the news that FBI Director Kash Patel, who called Schiff "the worst criminal in Congress in the last 250 years," had been joined by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. "Trump installs another loyalist who won’t say no to any immoral or unethical act," Schiff posted. More like Bongino won't ignore any immoral or unethical act, especially within the FBI itself.

The usual suspects melted down over Bongino's appointment. The New York Times ran an opinion piece by Michelle Goldberg that we think was supposed to make him look dangerous but really only made him look more badass.

Enter Sen. Mike Lee:

It's what we all voted for. We're not taking the side of the "scumbag commie libs," although Goldberg seems to be.

Leftists like Goldberg get the vapors anytime someone calls out the "commies." Why is that? Because they know it's true?

This is exactly what we voted for, and Bongino is a fine choice.

***

