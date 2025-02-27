VIP
Get to Work or Get Out: Congress Has No Excuse
NYT: Deputy FBI Director Has It Out for ‘Scumbag Commie Libs’
VIP
Jake Tapper is Either a Terrible Reporter or a Corrupt One (You'll Have...
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are...
BBC Admits to 'Serious Flaws' in Its Program, 'Gaza: How to Survive a...
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C....
Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free...
J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly...
Receipts Don’t Lie: Drew Holden Slams Jake Tapper’s Cash-Grab Book on Biden’s Mental...
Slotkin’s Doomed Mission: Michigan’s Rookie Senator Picks the Short Straw for Dems’ Trump...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on the Epstein Files: 'GIVE US THE INFORMATION WE...
Dramatic Much? Spoiled Government Worker Says Replying to DOGE Email Is Just Like...
House GOP Rickrolls Epstein File Release, but Twitter Users Aren’t Laughing at Their...

Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of Cash

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 27, 2025
ImgFlip

We're certainly seeing a lot of posts from liberals asking if this is what we voted for. They're sending fake "Republicans" to town halls to claim that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have gone rogue. Meanwhile, polls say that 70 percent of Americans think that Trump is following through on his campaign promises.

Advertisement

On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization:

The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.  In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments.  China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.  

Trump is unpopular with many because he expects other countries to pony up their fair share for things like the WHO and NATO.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto, host of something called "News Sight," came in with his "is this what you voted for" take Wednesday.

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Advertisement
Advertisement

The era of globalism is over and we're back to the America First agenda we voted for. Next we need to withdraw from NATO and kick the United Nations out of the United States.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNDING WHO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
NYT: Deputy FBI Director Has It Out for ‘Scumbag Commie Libs’
Brett T.
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote
Amy Curtis
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
Brett T.
Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are Fed Up With His Eco B.S. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly Why Food Costs More (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement