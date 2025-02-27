Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of Cash

We're certainly seeing a lot of posts from liberals asking if this is what we voted for. They're sending fake "Republicans" to town halls to claim that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have gone rogue. Meanwhile, polls say that 70 percent of Americans think that Trump is following through on his campaign promises.

On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization:

The United States noticed its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020 due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states. In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.

Trump is unpopular with many because he expects other countries to pony up their fair share for things like the WHO and NATO.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto, host of something called "News Sight," came in with his "is this what you voted for" take Wednesday.

Breaking: Trump’s exit leaves WHO cash-starved!



Is this what you voted for? — Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto (@JosephFordCotto) February 27, 2025

We sure did — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 27, 2025

Exactly what I voted for. — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) February 27, 2025

If it's worth funding, someone else will fund it. Is it worth funding? Is it? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 27, 2025

1,000% yes — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 27, 2025

OMG - if I could have voted for it twice, I would have. — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) February 27, 2025

Yup — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 27, 2025

Yes, 1,000,000% — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2025

Yes!



They can go get money from their masters in China!!!!! — WeaponOutfitters.com (@WeaponOutfitter) February 27, 2025

Absolutely!



Buying yachts & private jets for the elites at the WHO is not the responsibility of the American taxpayer. — Colonel, USAF, Retired (@TopFighterPilot) February 27, 2025

The WHO is a bloated bureaucracy that needs to be held accountable for its actions, not funded without condition.



Trump made the right call by withdrawing funding, it's time for other nations to step up and demand reform.



Maybe now the WHO will focus on real health issues… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 27, 2025

Hell yes it is. pic.twitter.com/OHqU3hZ5Vc — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) February 27, 2025

Yes. The United States Constitution creates a limited government of set obligations to the People. Charity is wonderful. But the government doesn’t exist to take people’s taxes for charity. — Evan Gold (@egold1026) February 27, 2025

The WHO covered up the origins of Covid and spread misinformation regarding vaccines effectiveness and the effectiveness of masks and social distancing. They don't deserve funding. — Hutch (@HutchAutomation) February 27, 2025

The era of globalism is over and we're back to the America First agenda we voted for. Next we need to withdraw from NATO and kick the United Nations out of the United States.

