Kristi Noem Says There's Been a 627 Percent Increase in Arrests of Illegals

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 26, 2025
ImgFlip

We were encouraged by border czar Tom Homan's commitment to his job, rounding up some 300+ criminal illegal aliens in his first day on the job. That number turned out to be not that impressive compared to the Biden administration, and conservatives broke out their calculators to figure out how many illegal aliens would have to be deported each day to clear them all out by the end of President Donald Trump's second term.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has some encouraging numbers for us, though. On Wednesday, she announced that more than 20,000 illegal aliens had been arrested in Trump's first month on the job, compared to 33,000 during President Biden's last year in office.

Here's another issue on which Democrats have to take the losing side just to be contrarian to Trump. Democratic mayors and governors are daring ICE to try to deport their new residents.

Yes, she said arrested, not deported. We hear they've opened up Guantanamo Bay to take in illegal immigrants.

That seems to be the case.

Let's get all of the laid-off IRS agents to patrol the border.

It is a start, but they're right — it will take a lot more than 20,000 a month to make a dent. Biden did what he could to flood the country with illegals — he wasn't shy about the numbers.

***

