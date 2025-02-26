Kristi Noem Says There's Been a 627 Percent Increase in Arrests of Illegals

We were encouraged by border czar Tom Homan's commitment to his job, rounding up some 300+ criminal illegal aliens in his first day on the job. That number turned out to be not that impressive compared to the Biden administration, and conservatives broke out their calculators to figure out how many illegal aliens would have to be deported each day to clear them all out by the end of President Donald Trump's second term.

Advertisement

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has some encouraging numbers for us, though. On Wednesday, she announced that more than 20,000 illegal aliens had been arrested in Trump's first month on the job, compared to 33,000 during President Biden's last year in office.

In a single month under President @realdonaldtrump, more than 20,000 illegal aliens were arrested.



That’s a 627% increase in monthly arrests compared to just 33,000 at large arrests under Biden for ALL of last year. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 26, 2025

Let's make that 200,000 — George (@BehizyTweets) February 26, 2025

Here's another issue on which Democrats have to take the losing side just to be contrarian to Trump. Democratic mayors and governors are daring ICE to try to deport their new residents.

A huge improvement made over the criminal loving administration of Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas.



There is still plenty of improvement to be made deporting all those who criminally entered or stayed in the US at the invitation of the Democratic Party Crime Cartel. — TS Waters (@TSWatersWriting) February 26, 2025

I voted for all of this. — Kevin Polybius (@KevinRoseSTL) February 26, 2025

Awesome👏👏👏. When will they be deported? And how many will be depoted? That number is just as important to me. — CJ Drummond (@CWDandAJD) February 26, 2025

Yes, she said arrested, not deported. We hear they've opened up Guantanamo Bay to take in illegal immigrants.

We need an average of about 9000 daily… gotta ramp this up! 🙌 — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) February 26, 2025

Progress — Mark Meuser (@MarkMeuser) February 26, 2025

It's a good start but needs to INCREASE DRAMATICALLY!! — ConservativeDan (@DanDandyOne) February 26, 2025

I'm betting the majority were re-released and not deported because they committed no crimes? — ☧ Wildcard☭🃏 (@Rey__Bee) February 26, 2025

That seems to be the case.

We need to increase that pace to 500k a month in order to actually make a dent. Are there even enough physical resources for o do that? — Darren Burch (@InsAgencyOwner) February 26, 2025

Let's get all of the laid-off IRS agents to patrol the border.

It’s a start.

200,000 per month will be better. — MAGA_Cat (@_maga_cat_) February 26, 2025

It is a start, but they're right — it will take a lot more than 20,000 a month to make a dent. Biden did what he could to flood the country with illegals — he wasn't shy about the numbers.

***