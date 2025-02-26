Councilwoman Whose Husband Was Arrested by FBI for ICE Leaves Out Some Details

Here's an ICE sob story to make you feel for those families being separated. A Coachella city councilwoman wept during a local television interview after the FBI arrested her husband in a Walmart parking lot. Why is ICE picking on people who haven't done anything wrong except enter the country illegally? It turns out the local news left out a few details, which Fox News' Bill Melugin has filled in.

NEW: On Monday, a Coachella city councilwoman gave a sobbing interview to local media after her husband was arrested in a WalMart parking lot by the FBI for ICE. "My family was just separated!" she cried out as she recorded the arrest.



Here's what she left out:



Her husband is a… pic.twitter.com/yU0lAZVRQu — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 26, 2025

His post continues:

Her husband is a previously deported Mexican illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet of several felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance (meth) for sale, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, DUI, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to ICE. Isidro Jimenez-Ibanez is also now looking at prosecution for felony re-entry, as federal authorities are now charging him with violation of 8 USC 1326, illegal alien found in the US after deportation, which was the reason for his FBI/ICE arrest in the Coachella parking lot. The FBI had a criminal warrant signed by a federal magistrate when they arrested him. It is a felony to re-enter the US illegally after deportation, punishable by up to 2 years in prison on the first offense. A judge has since released him on bond.

Why are we not surprised a judge released him on bond?

Here is the interview Coachella city councilwoman Yadira Perez gave to local media regarding her husband's arrest. When the reporter asked her if her husband had a criminal history, she said "My husband wasn't perfect, whatever he did he paid for it."https://t.co/Np6EUpk6g4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 26, 2025

He hasn't paid nearly enough.

“My husband didn’t do anything! Other than beating me, driving drunk, trafficking drugs, endangering the public, flagrantly violating immigration laws and several other felonies! He’s innocent”



There … I fixed it for her — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) February 26, 2025

So as a city employee was she aiding and abetting a criminal? Sounds like that may be the case. — Cardio NP (@CardioNP) February 26, 2025

Zero sympathy — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) February 26, 2025

Why release him on Bond? Transport him to Gitmo for trial and his 2 year incarceration. Then deport him. — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) February 26, 2025

She should join him and bring the rest of the family. According to @RealTomHoman Families can be kept together and deported together. Let them know that — MICHAEL Murdock 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@docmurdock) February 26, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan has made it clear that he's not in the business of separating families. They'll all be deported together.

Why on earth was he released? — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) February 26, 2025

It's California.

Released on bond? That's ludicrous. If you commit a federal crime, you should not be eligible for bond. — scgrl625 (@scgrl625) February 26, 2025

Flight risk? — Karl Scheibner (@kfscheibner) February 26, 2025

He absolutely sounds like a flight risk. You'd think someone convicted of assault with a deadly weapon would be best kept behind bars.

***