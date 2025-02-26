Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a...
We Will Not Be Silenced! House Judiciary GOP Passes 'No Censors on Our...
Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s...
Not a Single Job Among Them! Lefties Stage Capitol Hill Die-In, Demand Trump...
Politico Warns Trump's Cuts Could 'Alter the Future of Gov't' (Yeah, About That...)
CBS News Says Bibas Family ‘Died While in Captivity’
Democrats’ Dirty Deep Fake Flop: Donald Trump Jr. Smear Backfires as DNC Lies...
Bill Melugin Spotlights ICE Arrest of Criminal Illegal Michael Moore Claims Might Have...
AP Sings the Praises of Pakistani Transgender Culinary School, and We Wonder How...
The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks...
Rep. Marcy Kaptur Asks Which Country Elon Musk Will Be Loyal To When...
J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent...
WATCH: Former Minnesota DOC Employee SHAMES Democrats for Letting Men Into Women's Prisons

Councilwoman Whose Husband Was Arrested by FBI for ICE Leaves Out Some Details

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 26, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Here's an ICE sob story to make you feel for those families being separated. A Coachella city councilwoman wept during a local television interview after the FBI arrested her husband in a Walmart parking lot. Why is ICE picking on people who haven't done anything wrong except enter the country illegally? It turns out the local news left out a few details, which Fox News' Bill Melugin has filled in.

Advertisement

His post continues:

Her husband is a previously deported Mexican illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet of several felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance (meth) for sale, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, DUI, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to ICE.

Isidro Jimenez-Ibanez is also now looking at prosecution for felony re-entry, as federal authorities are now charging him with violation of 8 USC 1326, illegal alien found in the US after deportation, which was the reason for his FBI/ICE arrest in the Coachella parking lot. The FBI had a criminal warrant signed by a federal magistrate when they arrested him.

It is a felony to re-enter the US illegally after deportation, punishable by up to 2 years in prison on the first offense. 

A judge has since released him on bond.

Recommended

Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a Patriot
Brett T.
Advertisement

Why are we not surprised a judge released him on bond?

He hasn't paid nearly enough.

Advertisement

Border czar Tom Homan has made it clear that he's not in the business of separating families. They'll all be deported together.

It's California.

He absolutely sounds like a flight risk. You'd think someone convicted of assault with a deadly weapon would be best kept behind bars.

***

Tags: ARREST DEPORTATION FBI FOX NEWS CHANNEL ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a Patriot
Brett T.
Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s Having a Meltdown
justmindy
Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent Did During His Employment
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Aaron Walker
Democrats’ Dirty Deep Fake Flop: Donald Trump Jr. Smear Backfires as DNC Lies Unravel
justmindy
We Will Not Be Silenced! House Judiciary GOP Passes 'No Censors on Our Shores' Act
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a Patriot Brett T.
Advertisement