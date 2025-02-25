TSA Announces Discontinuation of the CBP One App

ABC News: America's Nation Parks Are in Danger of Falling Into Disrepair
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on February 25, 2025

The TSA alerted followers Monday that it had discontinued the use of the Biden administration's CBP One app. Using the app, migrants could skip the line and catch a flight into the United States on one of Joe Biden's "parole flights." No need to cross the border when you can just fly over it.

That sounds like a good idea, TSA … almost as if we've closed the border.

As Twitchy reported, minutes after Donald Trump was inaugurated, the CBP One app was shut down. The Biden administration used the CBP One app to import more than one million illegal aliens on domestic flights. Now the TSA has finally caught up.

