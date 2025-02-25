TSA Announces Discontinuation of the CBP One App

The TSA alerted followers Monday that it had discontinued the use of the Biden administration's CBP One app. Using the app, migrants could skip the line and catch a flight into the United States on one of Joe Biden's "parole flights." No need to cross the border when you can just fly over it.

ALERT: TSA has discontinued the use of the CBP One app. Illegal aliens who previously had their identity established using CBP One will only be permitted into the checkpoint if TSA can determine the purpose of travel is for deportation or movement between detention facilities 1/2 — TSA (@TSA) February 25, 2025

If TSA cannot verify the identity of an illegal alien at a checkpoint without ID, the individual will not be permitted to enter the sterile area or board an aircraft. 2/2 — TSA (@TSA) February 25, 2025

That sounds like a good idea, TSA … almost as if we've closed the border.

Finally. This was awful policy. If citizens had to verify their identity, run through the porno-scanner, and get groped, then why on earth were we allowing people who couldn’t verify their identity on planes! — RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) February 25, 2025

Good! Now, there needs to be a surprise audit (like a “secret shopper”) that goes and tests this to make sure every TSA agent got the message and is complying. — Tony Martinez (@uscorun) February 25, 2025

The way it should have always been. 👍🏻 — Jen (@IlliniJen) February 25, 2025

Should NEVER have been implemented! You're all fired! 😆 — Patriotress 🍊 (@dlorieh) February 25, 2025

The fact that this was ever a thing is so outrageous. Also dangerous and illegal. https://t.co/M8fnmuYt7e — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 25, 2025

TSA should just be disbanded entirely. They have never, since its inception, lived up to protecting the homeland. — 𝔐𝔯. 𝔅𝔬𝔫𝔢𝔰 (@Cal_C_Fied) February 25, 2025

As me and my family waited hours in TSA lines, got patted down, harassed and treated like second class citizens - illegals cut the line with their special app and bypassed all security protocols and were treated like royalty. Someone needs to be held accountable. — frank (@otisrex) February 25, 2025

This is a VERY positive development. — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) February 25, 2025

It should have never existed. — lmdh722 (@lmdh722) February 25, 2025

Too little, too late.



The reputation of @TSA has been irreparably tarnished, and the organization needs to be @DOGE'd to the graveyard of failed government organizations.



RIP TSA — Fried Chicken (@Fried_Thang) February 25, 2025

As Twitchy reported, minutes after Donald Trump was inaugurated, the CBP One app was shut down. The Biden administration used the CBP One app to import more than one million illegal aliens on domestic flights. Now the TSA has finally caught up.

