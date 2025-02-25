Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Backed Legislation That Funneled Millions to His Wife’s Nonprofit

Sheldon Whitehouse is obsessed with two things: Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook and "dark money." Dark money is in the room with him right now.

Libs of TikTok shone some light on Whitehouse's money Tuesday:

BOMBSHELL: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) backed legislation that funneled millions to his wife’s environmental nonprofit, Ocean Conservancy.



She’s been paid nearly $2.7M while the group raked in $14.2M+ in federal grants—funded by bills Whitehouse voted for!



Now, an ethics… pic.twitter.com/hw7KmNc4Dz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2025

… Now, an ethics watchdog is calling for an investigation into this blatant corruption.

Isn't that convenient? His wife has been paid nearly $2.7 million from her nonprofit.

It looks like his daughter has gotten a piece of the action as well:

The daughter of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a top opponent of the American fossil fuel industry, currently works as a Managing Director at an asset manager that advertises billions in investment exposure in renewables. pic.twitter.com/C0jAxGDPXm — Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) February 25, 2025

It’s always the spouse … https://t.co/fqUotujaLr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

Like John Kerry claiming he didn't have a private jet; technically, it belonged to his wife.

Whitehouse is corrupt, typical democrat. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 25, 2025

Mow many others are doing this? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 25, 2025

This feels like a crime to me. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 25, 2025

A lot of politicians use their spouses and family to steal money from taxpayers while keeping some distance and plausible deniability. It is one of the oldest tricks in the book. — Adam Lowisz 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AdamLowisz) February 25, 2025

This is like Bob Menendez and his entire crooked family. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) February 25, 2025

It's time to just start charging people and "investigate" the case in front of a grand jury. Enough is enough. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 25, 2025

Will Whitehouse address this seeming conflict of interest? Or is he just going to be rude to female athletes?

