VIP
Rachel Zegler Tries to Detox Disney's Poison Apple
BREAKING: Budget Resolution Squeaks Through the House of Representatives in 217 to 215...
Chuck Todd’s Shocking Memory Lapse: Forgets Biden’s Press Cheat Cards and Scripted Questio...
Biden IRS Leaked Information on More Than 405,000 Americans, Including Donald Trump
Back at the Table: Zelensky Relents and Ukraine Agrees to Trump's Rare Earth...
Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Public Workforce Deserves Respect, Not 'Absurd' OPM Email
VIP
Kids’ Rights vs. Patriot Points: It's Possible to Win at Both
WI Gov. Evers Takes a Leaf From Kamala Harris' Playbook, Offers Rambling Answer...
Karoline Leavitt Explains Joint Chief Ouster in Bold Shake-Up Over Dismal Performance
Rep. Ilhan Omar Finds It Hard to Have an Intellectual Debate Because Americans...
Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against...
You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots...
Lefty Jon Lovett Comes Out in Favor of Parental Rights (but Only to...

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Backed Legislation That Funneled Millions to His Wife’s Nonprofit

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on February 25, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Sheldon Whitehouse is obsessed with two things: Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook and "dark money." Dark money is in the room with him right now.

Libs of TikTok shone some light on Whitehouse's money Tuesday:

Advertisement

… Now, an ethics watchdog is calling for an investigation into this blatant corruption.

Isn't that convenient? His wife has been paid nearly $2.7 million from her nonprofit.

It looks like his daughter has gotten a piece of the action as well:

Like John Kerry claiming he didn't have a private jet; technically, it belonged to his wife.

Recommended

Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Will Whitehouse address this seeming conflict of interest? Or is he just going to be rude to female athletes?

***

Tags: CORRUPTION ELON MUSK SHELDON WHITEHOUSE LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'
Brett T.
Chuck Todd’s Shocking Memory Lapse: Forgets Biden’s Press Cheat Cards and Scripted Questions
justmindy
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
Foul-Mouth Lefty Says She's Already FED UP With Trump and HOO BOY Is She Gonna Have a LONG Four Years
Amy Curtis
Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against Becoming More Efficient
Grateful Calvin
Bridget Phetasy’s Twitter Plea for Federal Fiascoes Unleashes a Flood of Jaw-Dropping Tales
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services' Brett T.
Advertisement