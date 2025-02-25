Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Backed Legislation That Funneled Millions to His Wife’s Nonprofit

Sheldon Whitehouse is obsessed with two things: Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook and "dark money." Dark money is in the room with him right now.
Libs of TikTok shone some light on Whitehouse's money Tuesday:
BOMBSHELL: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) backed legislation that funneled millions to his wife’s environmental nonprofit, Ocean Conservancy.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2025
She’s been paid nearly $2.7M while the group raked in $14.2M+ in federal grants—funded by bills Whitehouse voted for!
Now, an ethics… pic.twitter.com/hw7KmNc4Dz
… Now, an ethics watchdog is calling for an investigation into this blatant corruption.
Isn't that convenient? His wife has been paid nearly $2.7 million from her nonprofit.
It looks like his daughter has gotten a piece of the action as well:
The daughter of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a top opponent of the American fossil fuel industry, currently works as a Managing Director at an asset manager that advertises billions in investment exposure in renewables. pic.twitter.com/C0jAxGDPXm— Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) February 25, 2025
It’s always the spouse … https://t.co/fqUotujaLr— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025
Like John Kerry claiming he didn't have a private jet; technically, it belonged to his wife.
Whitehouse is corrupt, typical democrat.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 25, 2025
Mow many others are doing this?— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 25, 2025
This feels like a crime to me.— George (@BehizyTweets) February 25, 2025
A lot of politicians use their spouses and family to steal money from taxpayers while keeping some distance and plausible deniability. It is one of the oldest tricks in the book.— Adam Lowisz 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AdamLowisz) February 25, 2025
This is like Bob Menendez and his entire crooked family.— Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) February 25, 2025
It's time to just start charging people and "investigate" the case in front of a grand jury. Enough is enough.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 25, 2025
Will Whitehouse address this seeming conflict of interest? Or is he just going to be rude to female athletes?
