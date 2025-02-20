VIP
WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 20, 2025
ImgFlip

We recently published a post on former MSNBC host Krystal Ball being triggered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying that there were only two sexes. Without naming the other sexes, Ball said that it was the literal opposite of biological truth.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order recognizing only two sexes as part of his "restoring sanity" agenda. On Wednesday, Kennedy issued guidance "restoring the concept of biological truth" of two sexes. The Washington Post couldn't just report on Kennedy's statement. It had to dig up "experts" along with science to argue that sex is not binary. So what are these third, fourth, and fifth sexes?

We all know how the media defers to "experts," and that appeal to authority is supposed to convince us. These experts are nearly always activists and are found in academia.

Even if you're a trans woman, you're still biologically a man. And if you want to have surgery to change that (you can't), you're still transitioning to the opposite sex. 

Apparently this has something to do with trees.

"The president's executive order signaled an intention to narrowly define the sexes, but experts say he is oversimplifying the intricate nature of human biology," claims the Washington Post. 

Can these "experts" name the other sexes?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EXPERTS MEN SCIENCE SEX WASHINGTON POST

