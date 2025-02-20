WaPo: 'Experts and Science' Say That Sex Is Not Binary

We recently published a post on former MSNBC host Krystal Ball being triggered by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying that there were only two sexes. Without naming the other sexes, Ball said that it was the literal opposite of biological truth.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order recognizing only two sexes as part of his "restoring sanity" agenda. On Wednesday, Kennedy issued guidance "restoring the concept of biological truth" of two sexes. The Washington Post couldn't just report on Kennedy's statement. It had to dig up "experts" along with science to argue that sex is not binary. So what are these third, fourth, and fifth sexes?

If a scientist says to you, “I have a degree in botany; there is no such thing as trees.” the proper response is to doubt the scientist and not doubt whether trees exist. pic.twitter.com/1bHYfgVF1d — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 20, 2025

We all know how the media defers to "experts," and that appeal to authority is supposed to convince us. These experts are nearly always activists and are found in academia.

They act like the trans stuff is a science matter, but it’s a reality matter. Anyone with functioning senses is qualified to pronounce it ridiculous. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 20, 2025

Even if you're a trans woman, you're still biologically a man. And if you want to have surgery to change that (you can't), you're still transitioning to the opposite sex.

Where is the sanity? Two sexes, two genders. If there are multiple options, why is 'gender reassignment' treatment limited to male and female choices? — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) February 20, 2025

The good old legacy media favorite.. According to "experts".. 🤣 — Adam 🍎 (@wokeissick0916) February 20, 2025

Yes, all this means is that experts and scientists have been compromised and corrupted. — Kevin Walker (@quevinhualquer) February 20, 2025

The Washington Post can doubt a scientist but not an expert. — gullyfoyle (@gullyfo96096122) February 20, 2025

Apparently this has something to do with trees.

The botanist will tell you there is no distinction btw a bush and a tree. A potter will tell you the same about bowls and plates. But with male and female, distinction exists. We can always know for sure. — Julie Gould (@ByzantineWife) February 20, 2025

Are you making laws based on whether the trees are taller than an arbitrary height and provide shade? Their ability to produce wood? Their impact on the environment in some other respect? Depending on your answer you may need different definitions of "tree". — It's Wilson! (@sophists_choice) February 20, 2025

Apparently some scientists are, indeed, saying this!https://t.co/eCnhq6D9IL — Josh (@JDG_1980) February 20, 2025

I have a degree in forestry and land management, there is no such thing as trees. Tree is a pejorative term referring to a woody plant with secondary growth, a trunk and branches. But there is no monophyletic taxonomic group that defines trees — Ryan Farquhar (@SirCumference98) February 20, 2025

They did this with fish. Someone came up with a definition of fish and the academic class argued that it means there are no such things as fish as most "fish" don't meet ALL of the "requirements" — FreeOregonian (@FOregonian) February 20, 2025

I'm sure Wapo quoted several biologists who said Trump is exactly right. What, they didn't? — Tom Schultz (@TomSchultz11) February 20, 2025

"The president's executive order signaled an intention to narrowly define the sexes, but experts say he is oversimplifying the intricate nature of human biology," claims the Washington Post.

Can these "experts" name the other sexes?

